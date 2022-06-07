Question

I hope you might assist with the quandary I find trying to figure out Social Security. I am 67 years old and 6 years older than my wife. I have not yet claimed Social Security (my FRA, full retirement age, was 66), and plan to hold off until 70, whereby I'll have the maximum amount of Social Security. Since my wife is 6 years younger, if something happens to me, our belief is that she gets the full benefit after I pass.

My wife still works at 61, but plans to take her own Social Security at age 62. It will be a reduced amount since her FRA is 67. If she claims her own Social Security at 62 (reduced benefit on her own), can she switch to a spousal benefit when I turn 70 and she is 64? Further, if switching to a spousal benefit at 64, will that have any negative effect on her survivor benefit if something happens to me?

For reference, my current benefit, if I were to take Social Security today, is 1.75 x more than my wife's own Social Security benefit if she begins taking at 62, in less than one year. For further reference, based on our statements, if I wait until 70 and my wife waits until 67 (her FRA), then my Social Security is 1.49 times her benefit at that point.

The wife will get a reduced benefit at age 62 based on her own work record and is “deemed” or required to file for the spouse’s benefit, too, but she can’t get a spouse’s benefit until her husband starts getting his benefit, says Donna Clements, manager of Social Security Information Services at Mercer.

Clements explains, “Once he starts receiving his Social Security benefit, the Social Security Administration will look at whether she is entitled to a higher benefit based on her husband’s work record, but keep in mind it is still based on her retirement age of 62 so will be reduced.” She will get the equivalent of the higher benefit meaning her benefit based on her work record and any additional amount that brings her up to the benefit she is eligible for on her husband’s work record (if it was higher). Clements adds, “The longer she waits to retire past age 62, the reduction for early retirement will be less and increase her monthly benefit.” The reduction at age 62 is 30%, 63 is 25%, and keeps getting smaller until it would be zero (she would get 100% of her benefit) at her full retirement age of 67.

“In the event of the husband’s death,” she says, “the wife will get his full benefit amount including delayed retirement credits (DRCs) so would jump up to the benefit amount her husband was getting at the time of his death.” Waiting until age 70 to start his benefit maximizes the monthly benefit amount for his wife because DRCs are earned for each month retirement is delayed from the full retirement age up to age 70. There is no reason to wait to retire beyond age 70. DRCs are only included for survivor’s benefit.

