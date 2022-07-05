Skip to main content
Ask Bob: Can I Claim My Own Social Security Benefit If I'm Receiving Survivor Benefits?

A Retirement Daily reader has a question about receiving survivor benefits. Our expert has an answer.

Question

I am 63 and I am getting my husband's survivor benefit. Can I claim my Social Security?

Answer

She will be able to file for her own Social Security benefits at 63 and she will get the greater of the two (either her own or her survivor benefits), says Chris Hardy, CFP®, EA, ChFC®, CLU®, NTPI Fellow®, founder Paramount Investor Advisors.

If she waited to file for benefits under her own work record, says Hardy, she may receive a higher benefit at her full retirement age (FRA) or later. “Many times we see that if the person delays their own benefit until 70 they can get a larger benefit because their benefit base is increasing each year,” he notes. However, if she is getting a spousal benefit that is larger than her own, she wouldn’t receive an increase.

