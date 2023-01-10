A reader asks a question about claiming Social Security benefits from an ex-spouse. Our expert has the answer.

Question

I was married to my first husband 1970-1982. Divorced 21 years. Re-married 2003-2014. My second husband's first wife was very wealthy, therefore he had only worked 39 quarters (need 40 for Social Security benefits).

When he turned 65 and I was 62, I filed for Social Security and his benefit was 1/2 of my benefit amount. This income went away when he passed away.

My first husband makes more Social Security than I do.

Is it possible for me to get 1/2 of my first husband's Social Security income, assuming it is more than what I already get?

Answer

Based on this information it appears that you are currently single. It also appears that your first husband is alive and you would like to file for spousal benefits from his record, notes David Freitag, CLU®, a financial planning consultant with MassMutual Life Insurance Company.

The rules for divorced spouses are:

Married longer than 10 years Not married (husband #2 died) Ex-spouse is 62 or older His benefit is larger than your benefit

Here is the problem, says Freitag. “Spousal benefits are capped at 50% of your first husband’s full retirement age amount, not 50% of what he might be receiving today. In most cases, 50% of his full retirement age amount will be less than 100% of your current amount,” he explains. “So, the SSA [Social Security Administration] will not switch to spousal benefits because you would receive less that your current amount based on your own work history.”

“However,” Freitag adds, “it is always a good idea to get the numbers and compare them. Only a conversation with the SSA will give you the right answer because they have the accurate numbers.”

“On the positive side,” he says, “the SSA announced an 8.7% increase for benefits in 2023. This will not replace the lost benefits from your second husband but could help you some in 2023.”

