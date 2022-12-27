Skip to main content
A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefit

A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefit

Psst! Hey! Can I tell you a secret? Social Security spousal benefits don't always end at divorce.

A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefit
A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefit

Ask Bob: Can I Claim Social Security Benefits Under My Ex-Spouse, Even If I've Started My Own Benefits?

Our Social Security expert answers this reader's question about how divorced spouse benefits operate.

Question

I have been getting Social Security since I was 63. I am 65 now. My full benefit date is 66.5 years. My former spouse, married 25 years, divorced over 16 years, started collecting at his full date, last year. Can I get my amount changed to half of his, even if I have been receiving Social Security for two years?

Answer

Because you were married for over 10 years and divorced for over 2 years, you actually have what is called Independent Entitlement as a divorced spouse, explains Matthew Allen, CEO, Social Security Advisors. “What that means is that you did not need to wait for your ex-spouse to claim benefits before potentially being eligible on his record as well,” says Allen, “he just had to be at least 62 for you to be able to use the Independent Entitlement rule.” He adds, “If you applied two years ago (when your ex-spouse was already over 62), the Social Security Administration should have evaluated at the time of your filing whether you can possibly receive any additional money as an ex-spouse based on your ex-spouse’s earnings history.”

What is supposed to happen at the Social Security Administration and what does happen however are often two different things. “I would recommend speaking with a Social Security Advisor that could definitively help you determine if the Social Security Administration made a mistake in the monthly benefit amount they are paying you,” says Allen. “If they did make a mistake, you are normally provided with a 60-day window to file a Request for Reconsideration (an appeal), however, if it is the Social Security Administration’s mistake, then the normal appeal deadline does not apply and this could still be fixed if they did make a mistake.”

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@thearenagroup.net.

You May Also Like...

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: Will Taking My Social Security Spousal Survivor Benefits Early Affect My Benefit Amount?

The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker's "primary insurance amount," depending on the spouse's age at retirement.

Our Social Security expert helps a reader understand how her choice of Social Security benefit start date impacts her benefit amount as a widow.

Ask Bob: Can I Claim A Spousal Social Security Benefit Then Switch to My Own Benefit?

Understanding Social Security Benefits

Our expert explains the impacts of claiming spousal benefits early.

Ask Bob: Can I Claim My Own Social Security Benefit If I'm Receiving Survivor Benefits?

Expert Advice on Social Security's 8.7% COLA

A Retirement Daily reader has a question about receiving survivor benefits. Our expert has an answer.

Question

I have been getting Social Security since I was 63. I am 65 now. My full benefit date is 66.5 years. My former spouse, married 25 years, divorced over 16 years, started collecting at his full date, last year. Can I get my amount changed to half of his, even if I have been receiving Social Security for two years?

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

ask bob
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Claim Social Security Benefits Under My Ex-Spouse, Even If I've Started My Own Benefits?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Member Exclusive
A breakdown by our expert on managing your finances without being burdened by high interest.
NexGen Money

Looking to Buy a Home, but Interest Rates are High...

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What are Some Year-End Income Tax Planning Strategies?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Ask Bob: New RMD Rules
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Miss Your 2021 RMD? Here's What To Do

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Here's the lowdown on retirement income from our expert.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Don’t Let Low Rates Get You Down

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
christmas stocking
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up: Dec. 18 - 24

By Retirement Daily
Social Securitys Delayed Retirement Credits
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Secure 2.0 Included in $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill

By Zack Hochberg
pexels-mikhail-nilov-7735777
Your Money

Recent Changes in Portability of Estate Tax Exemption

By Philip Herzberg
pexels-antoni-shkraba-5583964
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Common Retirement Questions: Should I Be More Conservative With My Portfolio?

By Mer Brown