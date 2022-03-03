Skip to main content
Ask Bob: Can I Switch from Social Security to Disability?

A 73-year-old reader is wondering about switching Social Security payments to disability payments.

Question

I started getting Social Security at age 62 but continued working out of necessity. I'm now 73 and have COPD and am getting close to not being able to work anymore because of my breathing. If I am forced to stop working am I allowed to change Social Security payments to disability payments?

Answer

No, you will not be allowed to switch your payments to Social Security Disability, says Adam Beaty, CFP®, EA, RICP, Bullogic Wealth. “Social Security Disability goes away at the age of 62 as it automatically converts to your normal Social Security benefit, so there would be no difference in the benefits received between the two.”

