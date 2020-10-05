Ask Bob: Can I Receive Divorced Spousal Social Security Benefits?

I've been on Social Security disability insurance since 2008. My husband and I are now divorced after 23 years of marriage. I'll be 60 next year. Am I able to get a portion of his retirement or Social Security? He is 63, and still working I believe.

If your disability benefit is less than 50% of your ex-spouse’s primary insurance amount or PIA (that is, the amount he’ll be entitled to if he claims his benefit at his full retirement age) you will become entitled to a divorced-spouse benefit when you turn 62, providing you are still unmarried, says Elaine Floyd, CFP®, director of retirement and life planning at Horsesmouth.