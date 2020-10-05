TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask Bob: Can I Receive Divorced Spousal Social Security Benefits?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Robert Powell, CFP®

I've been on Social Security disability insurance since 2008. My husband and I are now divorced after 23 years of marriage. I'll be 60 next year. Am I able to get a portion of his retirement or Social Security? He is 63, and still working I believe.

If your disability benefit is less than 50% of your ex-spouse’s primary insurance amount or PIA (that is, the amount he’ll be entitled to if he claims his benefit at his full retirement age) you will become entitled to a divorced-spouse benefit when you turn 62, providing you are still unmarried, says Elaine Floyd, CFP®, director of retirement and life planning at Horsesmouth. 

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cognitive Decline Can be Financially Devastating: RBC Wealth Management

Cognitive Decline Can be Financially Devastating: RBC Wealth Management

Robert Powell, CFP®

Retirement Research: Are Older People Aware of Their Cognitive Decline?

Study: Older people who are unaware of their cognitive decline are likely to suffer wealth losses.

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Where is My Economic Impact Payment?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video how to track down your stimulus check.

Robert Powell, CFP®

It’s Not What You Make, It’s What You Keep – The Strategic Importance of Tax Planning for Retirement

Tips on creating a tax-efficient paycheck in retirement.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Can I Collect Divorced Spouse Benefits?

Elaine Floyd, CFP, the director of retirement and life planning at Horsesmouth, explains whether an ex-spouse can collect spousal benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

There’s No Mystery to Building a Growth Portfolio

Invest in what you know to manage risk and grow portfolio return.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Can I Convert an Inherited IRA into an Inherited Roth IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a person who inherits an IRA can convert it into an inherited Roth IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Everything You Need to Know About Social Security and Divorced Spousal Benefits

Retirement, Social Security, and divorce are complex on their own. Separate fact from fiction and get tips on how to navigate through a "gray divorce".

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Can I Switch from My Social Security Benefit to a Survivors Benefit?

David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert for MassMutual, explains whether a spouse can switch Social Security benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Turn Term Policies into Cash with a Life Settlement

Can't afford to convert your term life insurance policy? A life settlement may be a solution for you.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor