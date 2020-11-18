Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in RetirementRetirement ResearchAsk the HammerNextGen MoneyYour MoneySaving / Investing for RetirementLifestyleTools & ResourcesAge TechFinstreamRetirement JobsMoney MakeoversWeekly Roundup
Ask the Hammer: Can I Put My 2020 RMD Back into My IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether it's possible to put a 2020 RMD back into an IRA.
Author:
Publish date:

Did you forget to suspend the RMD you typically take in November every year. And did a check just land in your mailbox? Can you put it back?

Well, that's the problem a reader recently asked about. 

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses how to put your 2020 RMD back into your IRA.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

