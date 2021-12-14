Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Some Common Mistakes for Spousal Beneficiaries to Avoid

Some Common Mistakes for Spousal Beneficiaries to Avoid

Some Common Mistakes for Spousal Beneficiaries to Avoid
Some Common Mistakes for Spousal Beneficiaries to Avoid
Publish date:

Ask Bob: Can I Collect on My Social Security then Claim My Spousal Benefit Later?

A reader wants to know if she could start her own Social Security and then switch to spousal benefits later when her husband retires.
Author:

Question

My husband doesn’t plan on retiring for a few more years. I'm over 62 and might want to start collecting mine now, which would be lower than me receiving half of his when he retires. If I started collecting my own Social Security now, could I then switch to collecting half of his benefit when he retires?

Answer

Yes, she can file for her retirement benefit and then switch to her spouse’s benefit when her husband files for his retirement benefit, says Mike O’Connor of Economic Security Planning. If she files before her full retirement age, then her benefit will be reduced. 

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io

Question

My husband doesn’t plan on retiring for a few more years. I'm over 62 and might want to start collecting mine now, which would be lower than me receiving half of his when he retires. If I started collecting my own Social Security now, could I then switch to collecting half of his benefit when he retires?

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

pexels-yan-krukov-6817705
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Collect on My Social Security then Claim My Spousal Benefit Later?

10 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
red ferrari
Your Money

From Rags to Riches—Inheritance

4 hours ago
pexels-olya-kobruseva-7163947
Your Money

The Individual Health Insurance Deadline is Jan. 15

21 hours ago
golf
Your Money

Be a “Scratch” Investor for the Long Term

Dec 13, 2021
Maintaining Independence with Creative Housing Options
Your Money

Borrowing Against Your Home to Invest in a Low Interest Rate Environment

Dec 13, 2021
winter
Weekly Roundup

Weekly RoundUp 12/5 - 12/11

Dec 11, 2021
Busting Medicare and Long-Term-Care Myths
Your Money

5 Things You Need to Know about Buying LTC Insurance

Dec 10, 2021
The Retirement Remix
Tools & Resources

Retirement Remix – Chapter 15: The Many Ways of the Retirement Remix

Dec 10, 2021
Denise Appleby
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Make a Lump-Sum Contribution to My 401(k)?

Dec 9, 2021
Member Exclusive