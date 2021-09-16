Ask Bob: Can health insurance through my spouse's employer replace Medicare Part B?

A reader wants to be sure he won't be penalized when he signs up for Medicare Part B coverage after age 65.

Question

I didn’t sign up for Medicare Part B when first eligible because I had creditable coverage from my employer and the Part B premium was going to be very expensive because of my income history. I have since retired and still did not sign up for Part B since I could get the same insurance coverage now as a dependent on my wife’s coverage from the same employer. Same insurance coverage now as a dependent as I previously had as an employee. Will I have a penalty to pay on the premium if I enroll in Part B?

Answer

Donna Clements, manager of Social Security Information Services at Mercer says, “The [reader] still has creditable insurance coverage due to being covered under his wife’s work insurance coverage so will not have to pay the penalty.”

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.