Ask Bob: Will my Social Security Benefits Increase when my Spouse Dies?

Adviser Adam Beaty explains how Social Security benefits are adjusted when one spouse dies.
My Social Security benefit is lower than my husband's. If my husband passes before I do will I receive his Social Security benefit? I receive $945.00. He receives $1800. Will I get the $1800?

“When someone passes away out of a couple, Social Security will always give the survivor the highest of the benefits,” says Adam Beaty, CFP®, Bullogic Wealth Management.

“In your case, you will receive your husband's benefit of $1,800 but you will stop receiving your own benefit of $945,” he explains. “If you were to pass away before your husband, he would continue to receive his benefit of $1,800 and no longer receive your benefit of $945.”

Read If You Are The Survivor. 

Email your question to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

