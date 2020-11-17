Ask Bob: Will my Social Security Benefits Increase when my Spouse Dies?

Question

My Social Security benefit is lower than my husband's. If my husband passes before I do will I receive his Social Security benefit? I receive $945.00. He receives $1800. Will I get the $1800?

Answer

“When someone passes away out of a couple, Social Security will always give the survivor the highest of the benefits,” says Adam Beaty, CFP®, Bullogic Wealth Management.

“In your case, you will receive your husband's benefit of $1,800 but you will stop receiving your own benefit of $945,” he explains. “If you were to pass away before your husband, he would continue to receive his benefit of $1,800 and no longer receive your benefit of $945.”

