Ask Bob: What’s an Employee to Do if an Employer Doesn’t Allow a CARES Act 401(k) Distribution?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Question

Here is my dilemma, my current employer is not allowing the CARES Act in regards to withdrawing from the 401(k). I also have a 401(k) sitting in an account via a previous employer that also denies access to 401(k) via the CARES Act. My hours have been reduced as directly impacted by COVID-19.

Is it possible to roll the 401(k) from my previous employer over to a company that allows for CARES Act distribution?

I have no savings, my only income is my current income which leaves me living paycheck to paycheck working full-time. With reduced hours, I am falling behind on my bills. Any advice would be helpful.

Answer

We are all sorry to hear your employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Thankfully, I think I’ve got some good news for you,” says Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners. “While you may be limited from accessing the money in the 401(k) sponsored by your current employer, you should be able to access the funds in your old employer’s 401(k).”

Levine-Jeffrey_processed_bucksiteprofile-284x429
Jeffrey Levine

Generally speaking, once you have separated from service with an employer, the vested balance of your 401(k) is available to you, says Levine. “You should, therefore, simply be able to call the plan sponsored by your old employer and tell them you want to take a distribution from your account,” he says. “There’s nothing special that needs to happen on the employer end for you to treat the distribution as a Coronavirus-Related Distribution on your tax return.”

So, the employer can just process it as a ‘regular’ distribution to you, and you can ‘explain’ to the IRS that it was actually a Coronavirus-Related Distribution on your tax return, says Levine.

“The only downside to this approach is that without treating the distribution as a Coronavirus-Related Distribution at the plan level, the plan will likely withhold 20% of your distribution for income tax purposes,” he says. “But if you’re going to have a tax liability anyway, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

Alternatively, if you wanted to avoid withholding, you could make a direct rollover of the money in your former employer’s 401(k) to an IRA, says Levine. “Then, you could take a distribution from your IRA and elect to have no withholding,” he says. “You’ll still be responsible for the tax on that distribution though, be sure to plan accordingly.”

Here are some more resources:

Coronavirus-related relief for retirement plans and IRAs

IRS FAQs: Coronavirus-Related Relief for Retirement Plans

