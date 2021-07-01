TheStreet home
Ask Bob: Late Payment of Income Taxes and the Impact on Social Security Benefits



A reader didn't pay income taxes for several years. Although he's paid all back taxes and penalties, he's wondering why his Social Security benefits doesn't reflect those payments.
A reader didn't pay income taxes for several years. Although he's paid all back taxes and penalties, he's wondering why his Social Security benefits doesn't reflect those payments.

Question

During my working years I was self-employed. Years ago, I let myself get into a situation where I did not file or pay my taxes for several years. I hired an accountant and attorney to file and pay all of my back taxes and penalties. Within the past few years, I retired and started collecting my Social Security. I noticed on my records that for the taxes I paid and the amounts I was given credit for did not include some of the years I paid late. Is it possible to receive credit and payment from Social Security for those years?

Answer

For someone who is self-employed, failing to pay taxes on time for a number of years can not only result in interest and penalties paid to the IRS, but can also cause a loss of Social Security benefits, says Joseph Stenken, J.D., CLU, ChFC is Qualified Plan Counsel at McHenry Advisers.

“While the Social Security Administration (SSA) receives a taxpayers W-2 information directly, it receives information regarding self-employed taxpayers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after the taxpayer has filed their tax return,” explains Stenken. “And the Social Security Act provides a time limit regarding self-employment income.”

To be considered by the SSA a taxpayer must file a tax return by three years, three months, and fifteen days after the taxable year. “For self-employment income earned in 2020, their return must be filed by April 15, 2023,” he says. “So even if a taxpayer makes a full settlement with the IRS years after not filing, they may still lose out on Social Security benefits.”

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io

Question

