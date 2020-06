I took a 2020 RMD distribution via two cash disbursements from one account in February. The IRS now allows RMDs to be rolled back into the IRA if taken on or after February 1 but before July 15. Can I combine the two cash disbursements and make one rollover back to IRA and avoid the one per year rule?

Unfortunately, both distributions cannot be rolled over, says Sarah Brenner, an IRA expert with Ed Slott & 'Co.