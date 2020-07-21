Ask Bob: How to Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

I will turn 70 on 1/17/2021. When should I apply for social security to get the last 8% increase? Can I get my first payment in February, 2021 or do I need to wait to January, 2022?

Leyla Morgillo, a certified financial planner with Madison Financial Planning Group, recommends applying for your Social Security benefit a few months prior to your 70th birthday and clearly stating on the application that you would like your benefits to begin on January 17, 2021.