Ask Bob: How Much Does Social Security Increase Each Year After Age 62?

Robert Powell, CFP®

I keep reading and hearing about the longer you wait to take Social Security payments, the more you will get. But does that only mean if you continue to work and receive at least the same salary? What if I quit work at 62, but then delay taking the benefit until 67? Does the monthly benefit increase from 62 till 67 or even 70, even if I am not working those years?

You are absolutely correct, says Rich Allridge, CFP, with Allridge Wealth Management. “The longer you wait after your full retirement age or FRA to take Social Security the more you will receive despite being retired,” he says. “In fact, for those born after 1943, the annual increase in benefits is 8% for each year you delay until age 70.” Your FRA will be based upon when you were born and can be found at ssa.gov.

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Take a COVID-19-related Distribution from My 401(k)?

If you are adversely affected by the coronavirus, you are eligible to make a coronavirus-related distribution of up to $100,000 from an eligible retirement plan

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Stop and Restart Social Security Before Full Retirement Age?

Financial adviser David Cechanowicz explains how to stop and restart Social Security benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Who Qualifies for Penalty-free Retirement Account Distributions and/or 401(k) Loans under the CARES Act?

Did you suffer adverse financial consequences because of COVID-19?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Not Your Father’s Reverse Mortgage

Monetizing housing wealth should be part of the retirement-income discussion. And reverse mortgage should be part of that discussion

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Is It Possible to Roll Two 2020 RMDs Back into an IRA?

Sarah Brenner, an IRA expert with Ed Slott & Co., explains why it's not possible to roll two 2020 RMDs back into an IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it a Good Idea to Invest in Stocks for a Short-term Goal?

Autumn Campbell, a CFP, with The Planning Center, advises against investing in stocks for a down payment on a house.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Can Older Workers Work from Home?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Half of Retirees Pay Taxes on Social Security Benefits: Survey

Half of retirees say they paid income taxes on a portion of their Social Security benefit income for the 2019 tax year, according to a new survey by the Senior Citizens League.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Suspend Your Social Security Benefit Payment

Dave Freitag, a Social Security expert with MassMutual, explains how to suspend your Social Security benefit payment.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Why Do Late Boomers Have So Little Retirement Wealth?

It's a mystery why late boomers, those ages 51-56, have so little retirement wealth.

