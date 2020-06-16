I keep reading and hearing about the longer you wait to take Social Security payments, the more you will get. But does that only mean if you continue to work and receive at least the same salary? What if I quit work at 62, but then delay taking the benefit until 67? Does the monthly benefit increase from 62 till 67 or even 70, even if I am not working those years?

You are absolutely correct, says Rich Allridge, CFP, with Allridge Wealth Management. “The longer you wait after your full retirement age or FRA to take Social Security the more you will receive despite being retired,” he says. “In fact, for those born after 1943, the annual increase in benefits is 8% for each year you delay until age 70.” Your FRA will be based upon when you were born and can be found at ssa.gov.