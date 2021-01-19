Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Ask Bob: How Do I Access My Application for Social Security Benefits?

A reader asks how she can get a copy of her application for Social Security benefits online and get the status of her claim.
Question

I thought you may be able to guide me on a challenge I am facing on the Social Security Administration retirement benefit application that I completed online. When I was filling out my form I thought I would be able to access the data I entered into the form on the www.mySocialSecurity.com website. But I was unsuccessful when I tried to access the completed application, although SSA has acknowledged the application. I want to get a copy showing all the data that I entered online for my record and check with SSA about the long delay in receiving my retirement benefit payment.

Can you guide me on how to get a copy of the online application that I submitted and a reason for not getting my payment, even though about three months have gone by since I applied?

Answer

Lita Epstein, author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Social Security and Medicare, always recommends that people set up a phone appointment when applying for benefits to be sure all questions are answered accurately.

"You should set up a phone appointment to review your application with a specialist and find out what is holding up the application,” said Epstein

