Ask Bob: What Home Sale Expenses Are Tax Deductible?

I sold my primary home in Florida in April 2019. I'm 78 years old. Can I take any income tax deductions from the sale (about $33,000 for commissions, $4,300 tax stamps, and some legal fees)? My net gain on the home I owned for 11 years was under the allowed amount of $250,000 for a single person. Is there any place other than Sale of Home forms to take these deductions? Otherwise I must forget all these expenses and take the standard deduction of $13,850.

Unfortunately, says Craig Steinhoff, CPA, a member of the American Institute of CPAs Consumer Financial Education Advocates, only the interest and real estate taxes coming through a closing statement on the sale of a personal residence are deductible to a seller.