Ask Bob: Does Loss of Overtime Qualify for a Coronavirus-Related Distribution?

I am wondering if, under the CARES Act, the loss of overtime fits the category of reduced hours as qualification for a coronavirus-related 401(k) withdrawal. While my company kept working, our vendors shut down as they were considered non-essential. Because of this we have a shortage of product which has reduced or taken away our usual overtime.

According to Denise Appleby, CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting, it does qualify. “A coronavirus-related distribution may be taken by a ‘qualified individual’,” she says. The IRS defines a qualified individual as one who: