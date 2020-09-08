TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask Bob: Does Loss of Overtime Qualify for a Coronavirus-Related Distribution?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Robert Powell, CFP®

I am wondering if, under the CARES Act, the loss of overtime fits the category of reduced hours as qualification for a coronavirus-related 401(k) withdrawal. While my company kept working, our vendors shut down as they were considered non-essential. Because of this we have a shortage of product which has reduced or taken away our usual overtime.

According to Denise Appleby, CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting, it does qualify. “A coronavirus-related distribution may be taken by a ‘qualified individual’,” she says. The IRS defines a qualified individual as one who:

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will A Pension Be Enough?

Will your pension cover your retirement living expenses or will you need to save more? Let's check the math.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Do I Qualify for a Stimulus Check?

A Retirement Daily reader asks how a change in their adjusted gross income will impact getting a stimulus check.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Older Women Report Facing a Financially Uncertain Future

The GAO reports that women retirees are concerned about rising health care costs and how a lack of personal finance education had a negative effect on their retirement security.

Retirement Daily

The Importance of Post-Retirement Financial Planning

What happens when your retirement goal is met? Is the planning done? For many, post retirement is likely when you may most need the assistance of a planner.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

by

windowsxus

Ask the Hammer: Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, outlines how to decide whether parents should provide financial support to adult children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask the Hammer: What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, helps a Retirement Daily reader understand the use and value of risk tolerance questionnaires.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Why Retirement is the Best Time to Start a Business

There’s a new way to retire that leads to healthier, happier, and longer lives.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses how to select the best retirement plan payout option.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Four Questions to Ask Your Financial Adviser About Outliving Your Assets

Will your financial adviser make sure you don't outlive your assets? Here how's to find out.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Arriving Soon: Medicare's "Annual Notice of Change" or ANOC

Jae Oh, CFP, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains what you need to know about Medicare's Annual Notice of Change or ANOC.

Robert Powell, CFP®