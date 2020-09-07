Ask Bob: Do I Qualify for a Stimulus Check?

My adjusted gross income or AGI on my 2018 tax return was over the limit to receive an initial stimulus payment due to an extraordinary event that year. My 2019 AGI would have allowed for a reduced payment. I mailed in a paper return on March 24 to the Kansas City Service Center claiming a small refund.

To date, the IRS has not processed the return. I have been checking the "where's my refund" website and getting a response of "you may have entered your information incorrectly.”