TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask Bob: Do I Qualify for a Stimulus Check?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Robert Powell, CFP®

My adjusted gross income or AGI on my 2018 tax return was over the limit to receive an initial stimulus payment due to an extraordinary event that year. My 2019 AGI would have allowed for a reduced payment. I mailed in a paper return on March 24 to the Kansas City Service Center claiming a small refund. 

To date, the IRS has not processed the return. I have been checking the "where's my refund" website and getting a response of "you may have entered your information incorrectly.” 

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Older Women Report Facing a Financially Uncertain Future

The GAO reports that women retirees are concerned about rising health care costs and how a lack of personal finance education had a negative effect on their retirement security.

Retirement Daily

The Importance of Post-Retirement Financial Planning

What happens when your retirement goal is met? Is the planning done? For many, post retirement is likely when you may most need the assistance of a planner.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

by

windowsxus

Ask the Hammer: Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, outlines how to decide whether parents should provide financial support to adult children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask the Hammer: What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, helps a Retirement Daily reader understand the use and value of risk tolerance questionnaires.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Why Retirement is the Best Time to Start a Business

There’s a new way to retire that leads to healthier, happier, and longer lives.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses how to select the best retirement plan payout option.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Four Questions to Ask Your Financial Adviser About Outliving Your Assets

Will your financial adviser make sure you don't outlive your assets? Here how's to find out.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Arriving Soon: Medicare's "Annual Notice of Change" or ANOC

Jae Oh, CFP, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains what you need to know about Medicare's Annual Notice of Change or ANOC.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask the Hammer: What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers a Retirement Daily reader's question the distributions rules for beneficiaries of inherited IRAs.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Sailing in Uncharted Waters: The Impact of Converging Super Trends

We’re in the midst of the greatest period of change in the boomer generation: the convergence of four powerful super trends.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor