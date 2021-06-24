Ask Bob: Do I Need to Apply for Medicare at Age 65 If I'm Already On It for Disability?

A reader wonders if they need to take any special action when they turn 65 if they're already on Medicare due to disability. Adviser Bob Rall says yes.

Queston

I have been on disability since 2007 at which time I was 50 years old. Since I already get Medicare is there anything I need or should do as I turn 65 next spring? As in, do I have to do what other 65-year-olds have to do in regards to applying for Medicare even though I’m already on it for my disability?

Answer

Technically, when you turn 65 you will lose your Medicare coverage based on your disability, BUT you become entitled to enroll based on age, says Bob Rall, CFP®, with Rall Capital Management. That means you get a second chance to enroll. “You can add coverages you might have not had, like Part D drug plan or a Medigap plan,” he explains. “You can also switch to a Medicare Advantage plan if that is more appropriate for you now.”

“All the choices around enrollment can be confusing, so make sure you understand all of your options, Rall notes. You may want to contact an expert to help you sort through your options. If you can't find anyone locally try: Goodcare.com, Maximizeyourmedicare.com, i65.com.

