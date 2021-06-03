TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search
Ten Odd Social Security Rules and Practices That You Don't Want to Forget

Ten Odd Social Security Rules and Practices That You Don't Want to Forget

Ask Bob: Can I Increase My Social Security Disability Payment?

Will reaching your full retirement age have a positive impact on your Social Security disability payment?
Author:
Publish date:

Question

I just turned 64 and have been on Social Security disability (SSDI) since 2010. Can I increase my check every month, from the 1,331 I get now?

Answer

For a person on Social Security disability, the benefit is updated with the annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) effective every January, says Donna Clements, manager of Social Security Information Services at Mercer. 

Once you reach your full retirement age (FRA) of 66 and 6 months (born in 1957), the benefit automatically is converted to a retirement benefit at the same amount.

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io

In Case You Missed It

Off Target: On the Underperformance of Target-Date Funds

What Investors Should Know About Private Equity

Breaking Up is Hard to Do - 3 Tax Tips to Help

Evolving IRA Distribution Rules Complicate Planning

Gen Z Money Tips

When Not to Rollover Your 401(k)

Using Defined Outcome ETFs for Retirement Income

Ask the Hammer

Is it Possible to Convert an RMD into a Roth IRA

What Kinds of Expenses are Covered by an HSA?

What’s Up with the New Social Security Statement?

Ask Bob

How to Fund and Use a Health Savings Account

How Much of My RMD Can I Convert to a Roth IRA?

Question

I just turned 64 and have been on Social Security disability (SSDI) since 2010. Can I increase my check every month, from the 1,331 I get now?

Answer

For a person on Social Security disability, the benefit is updated with the annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) effective every January, says Donna Clements, manager of Social Security Information Services at Mercer. 

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

Understanding Social Security Benefits
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I increase my Social Security disability payment?

hardwired for decisions
Your Money

Investors are Hardwired to Make Poor Decisions

Money Makeover: How to Create Tax-Efficient Income in Retirement
Money Makeovers

Money Makeover: How to Create Tax-Efficient Income in Retirement

Basic Tips on Estate Planning Documents
Your Money

3 Estate Planning Tips for Same-Sex Couples

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Does the "Wash Sale" Rule Apply to Crypto Investments?

downsizing
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Realities of Downsizing: Insights and Advice from a Transitions and Moving Expert

The Value of CFP Certification to Female Advisers
Financial Adviser Center

The Value of CFP Certification to Female Advisers

paycheck
NextGen Money

Understanding Your Paycheck Stub

Are you still working, contributing to your health savings account (HSA), and turning 65 this year?
Your Money

HSAs - Beyond the Triple Tax Advantage