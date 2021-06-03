Ask Bob: Can I Increase My Social Security Disability Payment?
Question
I just turned 64 and have been on Social Security disability (SSDI) since 2010. Can I increase my check every month, from the 1,331 I get now?
Answer
For a person on Social Security disability, the benefit is updated with the annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) effective every January, says Donna Clements, manager of Social Security Information Services at Mercer.
Once you reach your full retirement age (FRA) of 66 and 6 months (born in 1957), the benefit automatically is converted to a retirement benefit at the same amount.
