Ask Bob: Can I increase my Social Security disability payment?

Will reaching your full retirement age have a positive impact on your Social Security disability payment?

Question

I just turned 64 and have been on Social Security disability (SSDI) since 2010. Can I increase my check every month, from the 1,331 I get now?

Answer

For a person on Social Security disability, the benefit is updated with the annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) effective every January, says Donna Clements, manager of Social Security Information Services at Mercer.

Once you reach your full retirement age (FRA) of 66 and 6 months (born in 1957), the benefit automatically is converted to a retirement benefit at the same amount.

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.

