Ask Bob: Are Surviving Spouses Dually Eligible for Social Security?

I am a widow, 66 years old. I am healthy and working at a state university. My husband worked for the state for 35 years. He died a few weeks before retirement. I started receiving his Social Security. My paycheck from my employer still takes out Social Security taxes. I understand my Social Security payments will never get to be as high as his monthly disbursement. I have no plans to remarry. Am I "dually eligible" at anytime?

Yes, you will remain dually entitled, which means you qualify for benefits based on your own work record and your survivor benefit based on your spouse's work record, says Jim White, a CFP and founder of J. H. White Financial