Question: I was wondering if the suspension of 2020 RMDs (required minimum distributions) meant that only persons who should be originally starting with their first-ever RMD this year could waive that process and not be required to take one, or is that for all persons who currently are taking RMDs?

My wife took her first required RMD in 2019, as she had turned 70 in 2018 and we were wondering if she could forego taking a withdrawal this year and then just take one again next year? We were told by a non-professional that this waiver only applied to persons who were just starting out with their first-ever RMD this year but wanted to get your expert opinion.