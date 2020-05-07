Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Are All 2020 RMDs Waived Under the Cares Act?

Robert Powell

Question: I was wondering if the suspension of 2020 RMDs (required minimum distributions) meant that only persons who should be originally starting with their first-ever RMD this year could waive that process and not be required to take one, or is that for all persons who currently are taking RMDs?

My wife took her first required RMD in 2019, as she had turned 70 in 2018 and we were wondering if she could forego taking a withdrawal this year and then just take one again next year? We were told by a non-professional that this waiver only applied to persons who were just starting out with their first-ever RMD this year but wanted to get your expert opinion.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are you in search of investment safe havens?

Financial adviser Bryan Kuderna reviews the more popular "safe haven" investments that provide capital preservation.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Trying to Decide Whether to Contribute to a Roth IRA or a Tradition IRA? Consider First Your Future Living Location

Examine the state taxes of your future living location before contributing to a Roth IRA or a traditional IRA.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Is It Possible to Put a Pre-Cares Act 2020 RMD Back into a Retirement Account?

Is it possible to put a 2020 RMD back into a retirement account if the RMD was taken prior to the enactment of the Cares Act?

Robert Powell

IRS publishes FAQ coronavirus relief for participants in IRAs and retirement plans under the CARES Act.

The Cares Act provides for special distribution options and rollover rules for retirement plans and IRAs and expands permissible loans from certain retirement plans. The IRS published answers to 14 of the most frequently asked questions.

Robert Powell

How to Create a Volatility-Resilient Investing System

When the volatility within our portfolio rises, staying invested and sticking with the plan can be difficult. By understanding that volatility is a normal part of investing and aligning your portfolio with your individual time-horizon and goals, you have a much greater likelihood of long-term success.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Who Are You Calling a Senior Citizen?

The AP Stylebook Online has just revised the terms journalists should use when referring to the group of people formerly known as senior citizens. Older adult(s) and older person/people are now preferred over senior citizens, seniors or elderly as a general term when appropriate and relevant.

Robert Powell

Individuals Can Take Up to $100,000 from Their Retirement Accounts Under the Cares Act.

You have to fall into one of three categories to be eligible to take coronavirus-related distributions from your retirement accounts.

Robert Powell

Estate Planning Amid the Coronavirus Chaos

In times like these, it’s important to take charge of those things within your control, such as planning for your estate and family.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

AARP Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income Launched

AARP members can now compare and purchase simple annuities from a select group of seven highly-rated insurance companies in a marketplace powered by Blueprint Income

Robert Powell

The Windfall Elimination Provision Can Reduce Social Security Retirement Benefits

The windfall elimination provision or WEP can reduce your Social Security retirement benefits; the government pension offset or GPO reduces the amount of your Social Security spouse's, widow's, or widower's benefits.

Robert Powell