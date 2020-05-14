Robert Powell CFP® is a financial journalist whose work appears regularly in TheStreet.com, USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and AARP. He is the editor of TheStreet’s Retirement Daily. Powell also serves as the editor of the Investments and Wealth Institute’s (IWI) Retirement Management Journal, the first-ever peer-reviewed journal focused solely on retirement income, and hosts IWI’s Exceptional Advisor podcast. Powell is also a founder of FinStream.tv, a new streaming service focused on personal finance.

Previously, Powell served as the editor of Retirement Weekly, published by MarketWatch-Dow Jones.