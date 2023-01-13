By Kim Selby, CFP

Welcome to Retirement Daily’s Age Tech column. Our vision is to become your first stop when seeking practical information for older adults regarding technology designed to help make life easier, safer and more enjoyable as we age.

Learning about Age Tech is important to us boomers and millennials who are dealing with meeting the needs of our aging parents and soon ourselves. Ann, a 92-year-old widow says, “It’s time for society to face, acknowledge and deal with the things people my age are going through: loss of capacity as well as motivation, lack of desire to do anything along with the loss of ability to do it. I just want out.”

Ann, to whom we’ll refer throughout the series and put to work as an Age Tech tester, is a real person. She says she feels as though she did not get old progressively as she kept very active both physically and mentally in retirement with managing two homes, gardening, cooking, and entertaining with her husband an engineer and do-it-yourself investor. Instead, she just woke up old at age 90 after the loss of her husband of 68 years.

You, too, may be a do-it-yourself investor navigating your own retirement years with an age-in-place strategy like Ann and her husband. What Ann and her husband learned is that the further out on the longevity curve one travels, one reaches a stage where frailty and loss of capacity just unexpectedly land in one’s lap leaving one in need of help.

Atul Gawande, MD, MPH, a surgeon, writer, public health researcher, and author of “Being Mortal - Medicine and What Matters in the End,” says in his presentation at the 2015 New America conference, “Our national and our individual view is that a good life is being independent, healthy and doing well economically.” Yet, he states, “That does not fit into the trajectory of life where you are going to spend a significant part of your life [10,15,20 years] aging, experiencing frailty, experiencing sickness, experiencing debility.….” (which is physical weakness, especially as a result of illness)

Ann is an example of someone who has made the shift from the “good life of being independent and healthy” to experiencing frailty. You too, may have a loved one or friend who is experiencing this same shift – and maybe at a much younger age. Will Age Tech be of use to them and Ann?

What is Age Tech?

Keren Etkin, gerontologist, entrepreneur, and author of “The AgeTech Revolution” says Age Tech is sort of an umbrella term used for technology that is designed with and for older adults to tackle the challenges of aging. For the past five years, Etkin has created the AgeTech Market Map that categorizes 200 Age Tech companies into 15 categories – many of them startups – whose mission it is to address all aspects of aging. The inclusion criteria are:

Companies that develop technology specifically for older adults (or other stakeholders)

Companies that are funded or have a commercially available product

At Retirement Daily, we will focus on Age Tech that increases one’s sense of wellbeing in four areas: financial, social/emotional, physical, and caregiving.

Social/Emotional Age Tech involves how to stay connected to and engaged with the world rather than feeling isolated and apathetic. It also includes how to maintain authority over your life by putting together an aging plan that includes hammering out your end-of-life preferences.

Physical Age Tech concerns one’s health, access to healthcare, biometrics, exercise, and more.

Caregiving Age Tech embraces how to find caregiving, how to be a better caregiver, and how to supplement human hands-on caregiving with technology.

We will attempt to answer the questions: Can Age Tech help us create, build, and sustain a sense of independence at each stage of aging? How useful is it? What needs does it fill? Who is going to use it?

Driving Forces for the Development of Age Tech

The human touch will always be central to caregiving, but the increasing number of older people and the declining number of caregivers due to changes in demographics, such as longevity and low birth rates, have led to the development of Age Tech solutions. To fully comprehend the challenges faced by aging individuals, their caregivers and those who will pay for their care is to understand the demographic changes that are currently taking place.

Ann and her contemporaries born around 1930 are followed by a large number of aging baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964. To gain a sense of population projections, take a look at the U. S. Census Bureau study from 2017, The Graying of America: More Older Adults Than Kids by 2035. Within the link to the study is a video segment called, Pyramids to Pillars: Two Centuries of Change in the U. S. Population, 1860 to 2060.

This short engaging video lends historical context to our country’s changing population, starting in 1860 and ending with population projections to the year 2060. Some of the highlights of the U. S. Census study include:

By 2030:

All boomers will be older than 65

Older Americans will make up 21 percent of the population, up from 15 percent [in 2017].

By 2060:

Nearly one in four Americans will be 65 years and older

The number of 85-plus will triple

The country will add a half million centenarians

What if you or someone you love is one of those future centenarians? How will you prepare for aging and the end of life? These are questions people are asking themselves around the world as populations are aging around the globe.

When I ask myself these questions, I think, if I am one of the half-a-million centenarians, I will be looking for a way out as Ann is today at age 92! Who will be there to care for all of us over age 85? What will the quality of life be as health wanes, the size of one’s wallet shrinks, and the number of available caregivers decline? The need for answers to these questions is why we are examining Age Tech.

Our Sources

We will draw from the AARP Innovation Lab and MIT Age Lab along with following leaders: Keren Etkin of thegerontechnologist.com, Kerry Burnight, PhD, of thegerenologist.com, Laurie Orlov of ageinplacetech.com, Ken and Maddy Dychtwald of AgeWave.com, Dominic Endicott Age Tech Investor, Lisa Cini of mosaicdesignstudio.com, palliative care expert, Dr. Jessica Zitter, end of life pioneer Dr. Atul Gawande and authors Sara Genova and Amy Bloom who write fictional and factual novels about the loss of cognitive capacity.

Pulling it all together!

Our ultimate goal is to assist you in putting together a roadmap of how to use technology to increase your sense of wellbeing at each stage of aging. We call this a stAGETECHplan.

To make incremental progress toward this goal, within each article will be actionable and achievable suggestions that when combined will help set the foundation for your personal stAGETECHplan.

Thank you for joining Ann and me on our Age Tech journey. Who knows what solutions and “hacks” we will find to help us age into a world where the elderly outnumber the young?

About the author: Kim Selby

Kim Selby, CFP®, RICP®, CEPS is a freelance writer focusing on the intersection of aging and technology from the point of view of a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Retirement Income Certified Professional®, Certified Elder Planning Specialist and caregiver. She is currently developing content through research and hands-on experience.

