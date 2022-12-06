Skip to main content
2022 Tech and Design Holiday Gift Guide - Empower Seniors to Live Independently

2022 Tech and Design Holiday Gift Guide - Empower Seniors to Live Independently

Our Age Tech analyst offers thoughts on this list of unique gifts.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Our Age Tech analyst offers thoughts on this list of unique gifts.

By Kim Selby, CFP

Lisa Cini is known for aging-in place designs one can “live by.”

Her holiday gift guide is a list I personally can “gift buy.”

Immediately I found items that resonate with my 92-year-old mother’s need for independence, feeling engaged, and being as comfortable as possible. And, these items that will be shared and enjoyed by all around her.

Kim Selby, CFP®, RICP®, CEPS is a freelance writer focusing on the intersection of aging and technology from the viewpoint of a financial professional and caregiver. She is currently developing content through research and hands-on experience.

Kim Selby

Lisa’s 2022 Tech and Design Holiday gift ideas make it possible for our loved ones to feel:

  • Connected to family and friends
  • Safer during the longer days of moonlight
  • Cheerier during the shorter days of sunshine
  • More comfortable in the bathroom and bedroom
  • Clever in the kitchen cooking and cleaning the floors
  • Smarter with a reminder to take pills, pay bills and more

The creator of this list, Lisa Cini, personally road tested each of these items. Lisa, who designs assisted living facilities, is an author and speaker on the subjects of design, aging, and technology for senior living. When her 92-year-old grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s/dementia, Lisa and her family found a way to keep her safe, loved, and with them at the same time. The solution – 4 generations living under one roof. Gotta love Lisa for what she does to create pathways for each of us to age with dignity and grace.

May your holiday season be filled with gift giving that empowers seniors and shows them you care.

Kim Selby, CFP®, RICP®, CEPS is a freelance writer focusing on the intersection of aging and technology from the viewpoint of a financial professional and caregiver. She is currently developing content through research and hands-on experience.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Lisa Cini’s Top 10 Tech and Design Holiday Gift Ideas

  1. Stay in the Loop. An easy-to-use personal Wi-Fi display that keeps you connected with friends and family around the world through video chatting, and photo sharing. 
  2. Sweet Dreams with Sleep Well Tinnitus Masker- Sound Oasis. Get a good night’s rest with this top-rated sound machine with 6 pre-programmed nature sounds that increase sleep quality by blocking out any distracting noises. 
  3. Breakaway from the ordinary with the Luxury Class A7 AURA Bidet Toilet Seat. This affordable luxury toilet seat brings comfort and design into the bathroom with a stainless steel nozzle, wide cleaning, auto wash, and a self-cleaning nozzle. An unexpected holiday gift they won’t soon forget! 
  4. Give yourself a boost with the Human Charger-Valkee Light Therapy Device. Ward off those winter blues with this light therapy device that provides 12 minutes of sunlight that is needed daily and fits in your pocket for easy use. 
  5. Light the way with Motion-Sensor LED Plug-In Night Lights. This convenient 3-pack of plug-in motion sensor night lights will keep your loved ones safe from trips and spills during the night and can be placed anywhere in the home where extra light is needed. 
  6. A bath time and bedtime two-in-one Bamboo Caddy. This luxurious bamboo caddy is perfect as a bath tray for a long soak in the tub or as a convenient desk for a laptop while sitting in bed. Either way, it takes relaxing at home to the next level while providing extra assistance. 
  7. Take a deep breath with the Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier. During the dry winter months, this stylish high-tech humidifier keeps the air at optimal moisture levels to ward off colds and reduce snoring. 
  8. Bless this mess with the Robot Mop. No more bending over to get into those hard-to-reach places, let this handy cleaning device do all the work! 
  9. Amateur chefs will love the MOES Smart Talking Frypan. For many seniors and people with disabilities who love to cook, this 11” smart pan is an absolute necessity. With an easy-to-read digital display, voice announcer, and temperature alarm, you can give loved ones back the joy of cooking. 
  10. Don’t forget a thing with the Voice Controlled Reminder Clock. This 100% hands-free, voice-activated device helps your loved ones remember their medication, appointments, bill payments, tasks – anything, really – without touching any buttons!

Interior designer and aging expert Lisa M. Cini is the award-winning president and CEO of Mosaic Design Studio and author of BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology so that you can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive; The Future is Here: Senior Living Re-imagined, and Hive, The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living: How Our Family Makes it Work. She has transformed the Columbus Woodland Manor Mansion into the Werner House, a futuristic technology lab/showplace Airbnb for guests to experience the latest in-home living with technology that safely enables aging in place and independent living at home. Lisa is also the founder of BestLivingTech.com offering tech products that help seniors embrace aging and living independently. 

You May Also Like

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

Four Year-End Tax Planning Strategies

Four Year-End Tax Planning Strategies Thumbnail

Consider these four proactive planning moves from our expert that may help you lower your 2022 tax bill.

Charitable Donations: The Basics of Giving

Strategies for Charitable Giving

It's Giving Tuesday. But before you start making donations to charities, check out our Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar with John Nersesian, the head of adviser education at PIMCO.

4 Tips to Know this Giving Tuesday

pexels-liza-summer-6348119

Our expert shares tips for incorporating charitable giving into your financial plan this time of year.

age tech
Age Tech

2022 Tech Gift Guide - Empower Seniors to Live Independently

By Kim Selby
Once you're independent of an employer, you have four primary options for handling your 401(k) account. Our expert gives the details below.
Saving/Investing for Retirement

I QUIT! What Do I Do with My 401(k)?

By Brad Wright
The end of the year is the perfect time to reevaluate your investment portfolio, including goals, risk tolerance and liquidity needs.
Learning Center

Year-End Planning Strategies

By Retirement Daily
pexels-energepiccom-313691
Your Money

Top Duties of an Estate Executor and How to Carry Them Out

By Mark Colgan
pexels-pixabay-164527
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Nov. 27 - Dec. 3

By Retirement Daily
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Get a Life Insurance Policy on My Child?

By Retirement Daily
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About the Income, Chapter 10: Let's Flex the Plan

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
A guide to delayed retirement credits and why you should claim them before Social Security.
Social Security/Medicare

Take Advantage of Delayed Retirement Credits with Social Security

By Alyson Dorosky
Image: Women, Divorce & Retirement
Learning Center

Women, Divorce and Retirement: Build A Multi-Resource Support Team

By Mary Helen Gillespie