By Kim Selby, CFP

Lisa Cini is known for aging-in place designs one can “live by.”

Her holiday gift guide is a list I personally can “gift buy.”

Immediately I found items that resonate with my 92-year-old mother’s need for independence, feeling engaged, and being as comfortable as possible. And, these items that will be shared and enjoyed by all around her.

Kim Selby

Lisa’s 2022 Tech and Design Holiday gift ideas make it possible for our loved ones to feel:

Connected to family and friends

Safer during the longer days of moonlight

Cheerier during the shorter days of sunshine

More comfortable in the bathroom and bedroom

Clever in the kitchen cooking and cleaning the floors

Smarter with a reminder to take pills, pay bills and more

The creator of this list, Lisa Cini, personally road tested each of these items. Lisa, who designs assisted living facilities, is an author and speaker on the subjects of design, aging, and technology for senior living. When her 92-year-old grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s/dementia, Lisa and her family found a way to keep her safe, loved, and with them at the same time. The solution – 4 generations living under one roof. Gotta love Lisa for what she does to create pathways for each of us to age with dignity and grace.

May your holiday season be filled with gift giving that empowers seniors and shows them you care.

Kim Selby, CFP®, RICP®, CEPS is a freelance writer focusing on the intersection of aging and technology from the viewpoint of a financial professional and caregiver. She is currently developing content through research and hands-on experience.

Lisa Cini’s Top 10 Tech and Design Holiday Gift Ideas

Stay in the Loop. An easy-to-use personal Wi-Fi display that keeps you connected with friends and family around the world through video chatting, and photo sharing. Sweet Dreams with Sleep Well Tinnitus Masker- Sound Oasis. Get a good night’s rest with this top-rated sound machine with 6 pre-programmed nature sounds that increase sleep quality by blocking out any distracting noises. Breakaway from the ordinary with the Luxury Class A7 AURA Bidet Toilet Seat. This affordable luxury toilet seat brings comfort and design into the bathroom with a stainless steel nozzle, wide cleaning, auto wash, and a self-cleaning nozzle. An unexpected holiday gift they won’t soon forget! Give yourself a boost with the Human Charger-Valkee Light Therapy Device. Ward off those winter blues with this light therapy device that provides 12 minutes of sunlight that is needed daily and fits in your pocket for easy use. Light the way with Motion-Sensor LED Plug-In Night Lights. This convenient 3-pack of plug-in motion sensor night lights will keep your loved ones safe from trips and spills during the night and can be placed anywhere in the home where extra light is needed. A bath time and bedtime two-in-one Bamboo Caddy. This luxurious bamboo caddy is perfect as a bath tray for a long soak in the tub or as a convenient desk for a laptop while sitting in bed. Either way, it takes relaxing at home to the next level while providing extra assistance. Take a deep breath with the Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier. During the dry winter months, this stylish high-tech humidifier keeps the air at optimal moisture levels to ward off colds and reduce snoring. Bless this mess with the Robot Mop. No more bending over to get into those hard-to-reach places, let this handy cleaning device do all the work! Amateur chefs will love the MOES Smart Talking Frypan. For many seniors and people with disabilities who love to cook, this 11” smart pan is an absolute necessity. With an easy-to-read digital display, voice announcer, and temperature alarm, you can give loved ones back the joy of cooking. Don’t forget a thing with the Voice Controlled Reminder Clock. This 100% hands-free, voice-activated device helps your loved ones remember their medication, appointments, bill payments, tasks – anything, really – without touching any buttons!