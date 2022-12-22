What's Open on Christmas and New Year's Day?

Almost everything is closed for Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah, but a few places remain open.

At least in theory, the holidays are a time for you to take a break and relax with your families and loved ones.

But in practice, the days leading up to Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah are often some of the busiest days of the year, and very often, some of the most stressful. There’s present shopping to take care of, which can be migraine-inducing on its own, plus holiday parties plus whatever end-of-the-year work you might have to take care of.

The good news is that a lot of places close on Christmas Day, so even if that’s not a faith that you practice, you’re forced to take a moment and breathe on that day.

But the downside is that you might not have gotten your shopping done (though there still might be time to send that present if you hurry) in time, or you might not be up for cooking a big holiday feast like you planned, as time got away from you.

Also if you are of the Jewish faith, or if perhaps you are secularly Jewish, you might be wondering what you can do on Christmas Day, as you don’t have anything planned.

So to help you make sense of your options, here’s a guide to what will be open on Christmas Day and what won’t be open, as well as what will be open on New Year's Day (or the day that New Year's Day will be widely observed, which is Monday, January 2).

The Federal Government

Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, but even if that were not the case, Christmas is still one of the major Federal holidays.

As such, every Federal building you can think of will be closed, including federal courts. Also, many Federal employees will also get Monday, December 26th off as well. It's not considered a Federal holiday, though, so most Federal courts will likely be open.

Additionally, the Federal Government will be closed on Monday, January 2nd, which is when New Year's Day will be observed.

The State Government

Again, all state employees will get Christmas off, but all state courts, as well as places like the DMV and schools, would be closed anyway.

Many state employees will get Monday, December 26th off as well. Some state courts, such as those in Florida, New Jersey, and Illinois, will be closed, and nearly all schools are closed until January. Some libraries will be closed as well, though call ahead if you are unsure.

Additionally, most state government offices will be closed on Monday, January 2nd.

The Stock Market

They say money never sleeps. But be that as it may, markets will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24. Thursday, December 23 is a regular market day with the usual hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and all the other major exchanges are closed on Monday, January 2nd. If you are still into crypto, for some reason, you can still do that on either Christmas or New Year's Day, but wouldn't you rather, like, go outside or interact with your family?

Movie Theaters

There's a reason why many members of the Jewish community call Christmas "Jews Go To The Movies Day." (Chinese food is often involved in this ritual.) So don't worry, nearly all theaters will be open on both Christmas and New Year's Day.

And, of course, if you took care of Christmas dinner and gift exchanges early, people of all faiths like to head to the theater, either to get a jump on their Oscar film-watching (you don't want to be the last person to "Tár,") or to see a blockbuster. Unlike in some years, there's no major popcorn film opening on Christmas Day, but you can always rewatch "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens

All of America's finest drugstore chains will be open on both Christmas and New Year's, as they are fully aware that you never know when you'll need hand soap.

While many branches of CVS and the like are open 24 hours, there are some areas where they will close early, and in some locations, the pharmacy won't be open on a holiday. Best to get that prescription filled early, then.

Chain Restaurants

Some local restaurants will be open on Christmas. For a variety of cultural reasons, you can rest assured that your local Chinese food place is there for you on Christmas Day.

But as far as Ruby Tuesday, Bonefish Grill, Olive Garden, Carrabba's, Cheesecake Factory, and most other national chains go, they will be closed on Christmas Day, but open on New Year's Day.

That said, some IHOP, Denny's, Applebees, Macaroni Grill, and Red Lobster locations will be open on Christmas Day. As always, call ahead to check.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Christmas Day as it is a Federal Reserve bank holiday. Banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and PNC are open on Friday, December 23rd and Christmas Eve, but many will close around 2 pm, so call ahead.

Also, the Federal Reserve Banks and the Board of Governors are closed on Monday, January 2, so most banks will be closed then.

Getty Images

The Post Office

Well, obviously the Post Office is closed on Sunday, and it will also be closed on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2.

Fast Food

If you need to catch a quick breakfast or lunch before heading to your family gathering, or if you are working on Christmas Day and already know you won't have the energy for much more than a drive-thru meal, some fast food places will be open.

While it all depends on the location, many Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Burger Kings, McDonald's, Pizza Huts, Shake Shacks, Wendy's, and Taco Bell locations will be open, though sometimes with limited hours. And they will all be open on New Year's Day, which isn't considered much of a holiday in the food industry.

Getty Images

Grocery Stores

You forgot the rolls, didn't you? And now you've ruined Christmas.

Just kidding. Some chain grocery stores such as Publix, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, and Trader Joe's will be closed on Christmas Day and will close early (usually 5ish) on Christmas Eve.

But other grocery chains, or at least stores that sell food, will be open, though often with limited hours, including Sheetz, Wawa, Speedway, Safeway, Cumberland Farms, and Albertsons.

Most Sam's Club, Trader Joe's and Target locations will be closed on Monday, January 2. But plenty of other grocery stores will be open.

Retailers

There's cutting it close and doing your shopping last minute. But trying to buy a present on Christmas Day is a whole other level of not having it together.

Well, we're sorry to tell you that Best Buy, Costco, Big Lots, Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, Home Depot, Walmart, and Sam's Club will be closed on Christmas Day, as will nearly all shopping malls. Also, many stores will close early on Christmas Eve. But most retailers will be open on New Year's Day.