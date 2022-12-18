Walmart Recall Impacts 28 States

Food recalls are reported by The U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA and sometimes by a business as a good precaution without the USDA getting involved.

When the USDA issues a recall there are several different class levels that can be used in the recall. Many times, a recall is done because of bacterial contamination, contamination from other residues, and also cross contamination with allergens.

The FDA defines the class levels recalls as: "A Class III recall as a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences. A Class II recall is when a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Finally, FDA states that the highest level of Class recall as: "A Class I recall in which a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

Walmart Caught in the Middle

Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report has recalled a frozen food, and this recall could have dire consequences for some. The USDA recall is for the ready to eat Innovasian Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée and spans across 28 states. The recall item, which includes over 6,000 pounds of the product, is found in the frozen food section at Walmart grocery stores.

The InnovAsian Crispy Chicken with Almonds was mislabeled by omission. The product should be labeled as containing shrimp, but the product does not list this. The recall was initiated after a customer reported that there was shrimp in the entrée.

Mountain View Packaging, which is based out of Boise, Idaho, packages the recalled food item that is rated High - Class I by the USDA. The highest level of a food recall used.

With such high stakes, it is important to get the word out to all those who might have purchased the mislabeled product. Walmart issued a voluntary recall on the InnovAsian Crispy Chicken with Almonds on Dec 15, 2022. As of Dec. 14, there have been no known illnesses associated with the recall to this point, according to a statement.

Walmart locations in these states should adhere to the recall if there is a known allergy by the consumer: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Nevada, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennesse, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The recall affects more than 1,300 Walmart stores across the country according to Walmart's own notice on its website.

More Than Just a Sniffle,

Shellfish allergy is one of the most common food allergies. Shellfish encompasses mollusks, clams, mussels, oysters, scallops, lobster, crabs, squid, octopus, and shrimp. One of the symptoms of an allergic reaction after ingesting a food allergen can lead to anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening reaction that can occur within seconds or minutes after exposure. Urgent medical attention is required.

Allergies can go undiagnosed, but there are several top food allergies that you can look for: cow's milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, wheat, soy, and fish, according the HealthLine.com's report on the most common food allergies, and these eight foods account for 90% of food allergies in the country.

If any consumers purchased the mislabeled product are urged to discard or return the product. Anyone who purchased the mislabeled product is due a complete refund. Anyone who has purchased this recalled item should contact InnovAsian at 1-800-324-5140 for a full refund and can return the product the store at which the product was originally purchased. The product is labeled as ▪ 18.5 oz packages of “INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds ENTREE” with lot code 22321-1, UPC code 695119120499, and a best by date May 24, 2023.