Target Has an Exclusive New Clothing Line

Target has worked with different branding partners over the past few decades, and changing up the partners is just part of keeping the fashion fresh at the retail store.

The first designer partnership started by chance in 1997 when a train was delayed, and it left Target (TGT) - Get Free Report executives with time to check out the design firm that they hired to work on a project in Washington D.C. Enter Michael Graves. His talents impressed them, and they began a partnership to bring high-end designs to Target according to Michael Graves Design. Michael Graves was a well-known architect at the time, who had not worked in fashion.

Target knew it wasn’t going to compete with Walmart on price, so finding new ways to bring high-end fashion at reasonable prices was the ‘target’ market, pun intended. Graves and Target have worked together since 1999, and it has changed Target’s business forever.

Now, Target works with different branding and fashion designers on a regular basis giving them new high-end fashion and design that are changed up regularly.

Since the partnership with Graves and Target, the retail giant has worked with numerous designers to bring fresh designs to its customers. The rotation of designers and fashion is purposeful to keep up with changing fashion trends and seasons.

Target Brings on Famous Partner

Target is launching its second Future Collective with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a fashion editor based out of New York and a stylist. Her unique fashion consists of designs in a combination of abstract prints, textures, bright bold colors and hints of neutral colors that catches the eye.

Karefa-Johnson’s collection with Target has nearly 100 items which includes dresses, skirts, outerwear, trousers and matching outfit sets. The collection is inclusive of all sizes and shaped bodies by having sizes ranging from XXS through 4X. The pricing of the collection will range from $10 up to $50 and it launches in January 2023.

The first Future Collective was with Kahlana Barfield Brown that launched in 2022. Brown is a InStyle Beauty Director that is a social media star sharing her fashion sense with the world. Brown and Karefa-Johnson’s partnerships with Target further the retailer's commitment to Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH). Both designers are Black entrepreneurs that are making their mark on the fashion industry.

Partnerships Make Bold Statement

Brown and Karefa-Johnson partnering with Target will bring their fashion to the masses but keeping it within affordability that Target works to achieve. The fashion partnerships aren’t just about apparel, but about high-end trends in house wares and accessories. The idea that you can build your ideal fashion designs for your entire home and closet while shopping at Target.

Tabitha Brown is another social media fashion expert that has partnered with Target and has brought her line to the retail giant. Her fashion and style were debuted at Target in May 2022. The partnership also brought more affordable vegan foods to the grocery store at Target, which began on Jan. 8 this year. The foods were reasonably priced between $3 and $8.

This was the third launch of a collection working with Tabitha Brown and Target, and there is a fourth collection already planned for a later date and season. The new collection will no doubt bring more bold fashion designs in apparel, housewares, and accessories.

Target plans to work with each designer three to four times to bring new fresh designs to their customers with each collection being available for a four-month period, according to a Target statement. The rotation of fashion influencers brings a fresh look to the department store floor for each season and draws customers in with the knowledge that these fashions are available for a limited time.