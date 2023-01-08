Target Expands a Popular Retail Partnership

Target Corp is no stranger to building partnerships across business and branding as it seeks to lure customers away from competitors.

Partners in retail can vary between short-term or long-term branding partnerships as one designer Isaac Mizrahi’s partnership with Target (TGT) - Get Free Report lasted from 2002 until 2008.

Another designer was Michael Graves, who had a long-term partnership from 1999 until 2012. Target had a short-term designer partnership was with Joy Grayson, who was previously the director of design for Marc Jacobs, that lasted only a little over 60 days in spring of 2008, according to the Budget Fashionista.

Target has had designer partners for more than two decades. These partnerships with designers brought fashion to the masses that would usually cost a lot more. The collections by the designers usually were similar to that of high-end trends and weren’t just clothing and accessories, but also housewares.

Target Announces Designer Expansion

Target started partnering with designer Tabitha Brown in May 2022. Brown is more than a designer, as she is an actress, best selling author and social media personality. She has millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok and also won the Favorite Vegan Social Media Personality Award given by vegan magazine Veg News’ Veggie Awards.

When Target first launched Brown’s collection it included clothing and accessories. The coming expansion will also include more clothing, accessories, home and kitchen wares. However, Brown is also launching vegan foods and all things kitchen: tableware, cookware, storage and décor. The launch is set for Jan. 8 online and will be available in the majority stores.

The vegan foods will be reasonably priced between $2.99 and $7.99 and include spreads, dips, sauces, soups, snacks, pasta, snacks and meat free proteins. Brown first became vegan after she changed her diet to combat chronic pain, headaches, depression and anxiety, according to the Veg News. She felt her symptoms lessen while on the vegan diet and she decided to make it permanent.

New Year Brings New Changes

The new year has arrived and so has Tabitha Brown’s third collection at Target, which includes vegan foods. The social media star touts that her health improved when she switched to her vegan diet and as many start the new year with hopes of becoming healthier, it’s the perfect time to launch her collection at Target.

“Our guests love what we’ve done in our partnership with Tabitha Brown, and I can’t wait for them to see this new collection – featuring vegan food items, refrigerated foods, meal solutions, and a range of kitchen and tabletop essentials. Tabitha’s cooking has brought joy to countless people and you can see how this collection is incredibly close to her heart. There’s just so much here to help our guests bring nourishment and joy to their friends and family,” according to Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

“Bringing people together over food makes my heart full, and I feel blessed to continue spreading nourishment and joy to Target’s guests" Brown said in a statement. "My goal for this third collection is to deliver Tab-approved vegan food options that taste good and feel good for the soul, and entertaining tools and essentials to help spread the love during mealtime with loved ones. I want to encourage y’all to be more intentional with what you feed your body so you can go on and shine your way. Set your table, set your intentions,.

Not everyone will jump on a vegan diet this year, but if that's in the plan, checking out the limited-time collection at Target should be on the list.