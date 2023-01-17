Peloton is looking to right its ship, so it's turning to a Twitter exec who left during the Elon Musk takeover for the task.

Tech layoffs were big news in the fourth quarter, with more than 97,000 jobs being axed in 2022, according to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

That is a 649% increase from the 13,000 tech jobs that were cut in 2021.

But the flip side of the equation is that 72% of laid off tech employees found new jobs within three months, according to an analysis by Revelio Labs, Business Insider reported.

Count Leslie Berland, Peloton's (PTON) - Get Free Report new chief marketing officer, as one of the bounce back stories.

Breland will officially start her new C-suite gig on January 18, reporting directly to CEO Barry McCarthy, about two months after she left Twitter on November 2 amid new owner Elon Musk's takeover of the social media company.

Berland was part of a voluntary exodus of talent from Twitter -- along with the company's VP of global client solutions, chief consumer officer, and chief diversity officer -- after Musk pledged to cut Twitter's staff in half.

Now she lands at a company that is experiencing its own upheaval as Peloton looks to regain the pandemic luster it lost in 2022.

Peloton Looks For A Turnaround

"Peloton is at a unique moment in its transformation journey, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," Berland said in the press release introducing her role at the company.

"I'm a huge believer in the product, the company, and its potential. I'm inspired by Peloton's continued innovation and commitment to its current and future Members and see amazing opportunities ahead."

That belief in the product will come in handy as investors have lost a ton of confidence in the home workout equipment maker.

Peloton's stock is currently trading in the $12 range, just a fraction of its all-time closing high above $160 per share in December 2020, as the end of the pandemic has not been kind to the company.

So Berland, who will be based in New York City, has her work cut out for her.

"Leslie is an accomplished marketer, with proven experience guiding brands in transformation," Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said.

"As we continue our pivot to growth, showcasing the magic that drives people to Peloton and keeps them so passionate and engaged is essential. She and the marketing team will play a central role in broadening our reach, appeal, and impact."