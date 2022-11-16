The Estée Lauder brand has held a prestigious place in the beauty industry since the 1940s. Lauder and her husband first started making cosmetics in New York City, kicking off the line with just four key products.

Two years later, the company's cleansing oil, skin lotion, all-purpose creme, and the creme pack landed on the shelves of Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan -- and the rest is cosmetics history. Since then, Estée Lauder’s luxury beauty products are sold all across the world, along with their other incredibly popular brands Clinique and Origin.

Not only is Estée Lauder a prestige brand in its own right, but the company has acquired some of the biggest brands in beauty. In 1994, the cosmetics mainstay acquired MAC cosmetics, a brand known for its use in professional makeup spheres and at-home beauty gurus alike.

In 2010, the company scooped up Smashbox Beauty, an acquisition meant to bring a younger beauty audience under the wing of Estée Lauder Cos. (EL) - Get Free Report thanks to its social following and then-revolutionary makeup instructional videos.

The cosmetics and fragrance company has certainly been broadening its audience since its midcentury rise to fame. But Estée Lauder's library of subsidiaries is about to venture into a whole new market it's never touched before -- men's fashion.

Shutterstock

Estée Lauder Acquires the Tom Ford Label

Estée Lauder on Nov. 15 confirmed that it would purchase the Tom Ford brand for $2.3 billion. The designer label, valued at $2.8 billion, will be the biggest purchase in the luxury industry so far this year and the largest purchase in the cosmetics company's history. The brand's eponymous designer Tom Ford will stay on with the brand through 2023, but it’s unclear how he’ll be involved with the label afterward.

Tom Ford also holds its own place in the beauty business with best-selling fragrances Black Orchid and Tuscan Leather. Ford also produces cosmetics and skincare marketed to both men and women. In these successful products, Estée Lauder will widen its cosmetics offerings to an even wider audience. And the company has plenty of reason to scoop up popular fragrances.

“One of the surprise categories of growth for us during the pandemic was fragrance. It represented a self-pampering opportunity for people,” according to Estée Lauder.

Tom Ford Brings Men's Fashion to Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder will also be treading new company ground with the new acquisition, because Tom Ford is first and foremost a men's fashion brand. Launched in 2005, Ford gained notoriety for his role as creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. The designer has dressed major names from Michelle Obama to Beyoncé and beyond. He's also the eye behind Daniel Craig's suits in his last four James Bond movies.

To say the brand is iconic would be accurate. Tom Ford is a well-known contemporary luxury designer. The brand's pop culture renown could be a very complimentary addition to Estée Lauder's prestige reputation. The company will license the clothing design portion of Tom Ford to Zegna, a third party group out of Italy.