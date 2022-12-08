Costco First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Many expect the warehouse club to raise its membership prices, while some investors are holding out hope for a special dividend.

Costco (COST) - Get Free Report reported what some considered disappointing sales numbers in November. That has sent its stock slightly down as it ignited concerns over whether the chain would underperform the holiday season.

Sales numbers, of course, aren't really the story for the chain, Instead, the big numbers to watch will be the warehouse club's retention rate and how many new members it added during the quarter. Investors are also waiting eagerly for the chain to comment on a possible membership price increase as we're headed into the period where that normally takes place.

Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

Costco has been hesitant to raise the price of its membership -- currently $60 for a basic Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership, which comes with 2% cash back up to $1,000 per year -- due to concerns over the economy. It has also not even commented on issuing a special dividend, which the company has done four times over the past 10 years.

CFO Rich Galanti lead the call, as he usually does.

5:26 "We intend to remain competitive," Galanti said about the company's prices. "We're our own biggest competitor," he shared, noting that the goal was to hold or lower prices.

Galanti believes that overall business will remain strong despite slower big-ticket discretionary sales.

"People need to eat," he said.

5:23: "A little over $30 billion of our business is gas," Galanti added.

5:20 p.m. E-commerce sales account for about 10% of Costco's total.

Gas has been a more profitable area for Costco, which has allowed it to hold prices in other areas.

"We've seen strong gallon sales, we're still taking market share," Galanti said.

5:17 p.m. "It rains on all of us during these tougher times, especially with bigger ticket items," Galanti said to explain slower November sales. He noted that food and sundries have been flat while big-ticket discretionary sales have been weaker.

5:15 p.m. Costco online sales were down, but those numbers would have been low single-digit positive if the company included third-party partners like Instacrt. Black Friday and Cyber Monday were the two biggest e-commerce sales days the company has ever had.

"We see some light at the end of the tunnel on inflation...Overall were' seeing a bit of a trend [down]," said Galanti.

Inventory has dropped to about 10% over normal,

"Overall we feel pretty good about it," he added.

5:13 p.m. Reported pre-tax income was up around 35 and the company paid a 21% tax rate, which was a slight increase. For the year, the company expects to pay 26%.

Costco expects to open 24 new warehouses in the year. Seven opened in the first quarter including the company's first in New Zealand. There will also be 3 relocations of existing warehouses.

5:11 p.m. Costco has raised wages three times over the past year which has dragged on earnings slightly.

5:09 p.m. Costco has downsized its commitment to handling its own shipping because overall costs have come down.

5:07 p.m. Fresh foods have been coming down in margin because the company has been holding prices despite rising costs.

5:06 p.m. Renewal rates were 92.5% up from 92.4% in the U.S. 66 million paid members, up 7% with 22 new warehouses, accounting for some of that new increase. Executive members are now 43% of memberships and account for 76% percent of global sales.

5:03 p.m. Foreign earnings were hurt by the strong dollar. Comp U.S. sales were up 9.3%. Take out gas and it's 6.5%. Globally, the company saw a 9.1% comparable-store sales gain minus gas. Shopping frequency was up 2% in the U.S.

5:01 p.m. And, Richard Galanti has joined the call.

4:32 p.m. Costco said diluted earnings for the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09 per share, up 3% from the same period last year.

Group revenues climbed by 8.1% to $54.437 billion, just shy of analysts' forecasts of a $54.64 billion tally. Membership revenues rose 5.7% to $1 billion. Adjusted same-store sales were up 7.1% from last year, while e-commerce sales were down 3.7%.