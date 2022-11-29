Warren Buffett-Owned Company Makes a Major Christmas Mistake

No matter how long a company has been in business, it can always make mistakes. See’s Candies, which was founded in 1921 in California by Charles See and is now owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) - Get Free Report, has made its mark on the candy industry. The recipes of the company's brittle and chocolates came from Charles See’s mother, Mary See.

The candy shops have faced adversity before when it endured through the Great Depression. In 1972, Berkshire Hathaway purchased the candy company. The candy company even inspired an episode of T.V. show "I Love Lucy," when Lucy and Ethel try to work at a chocolate factory. The candy shop was also featured in "California’s Gold" episode No. 908.

This iconic candy store has made its mark in history throughout the last century, and no doubt the demand for the candies is higher during the holidays.

Battles Through the Set Back

See’s Candies orders have made a big blunder that the company is quietly working through. The Takeout reports that after placing an order for the beloved chocolates this holiday season, a particular writer was able to go through the entire online ordering process and even received a shipping notification of the order.

However, the order was incomplete as it did not include the classic See’s Holiday Advent Calendar, which was the main reason for the purchase. The advent calendar contains 24 little boxes, with 24 little chocolate treats that take you up until Christmas Eve.

No email was sent, and the online order looked to be all in order. There was no notification that the advent calendar wouldn’t be received, until the customer called the company only to learn that See’s Candies was not going to be able to fulfill the order and many other orders as well.

The candy company representative was very apologetic, according to the writer, but didn’t really explain why the order was able to be placed online and or why communication hadn’t been made that the order would not be fulfilled. Seems See’s Candies just didn’t have enough product to meet the high demand this year. A refund was granted, but not yet received by the said customer.

Interestingly enough, there is no press release or notification that there is a shortage from the company.

Working Through It

While there is no mention of the blunder on the website or in a press release, customers are being notified one by one. See’s Candies has taken the Chocolate Advent Calendar off its website, so it can no longer be ordered.

See’s Candies isn’t the only company that has endured inventory mishaps and won’t be the last. The company has been through tough times so it will find a way to work through the seasonal shortage.

While the 2022 Advent Calendar is not available, there is still plenty of candy and chocolate to go around. Instead of opening a little door each day, you might need to use a little extra restraint in only eating one chocolate candy from an assorted candy box like the Holiday Dessert Tray Bundle.

Those chocolate lovers and collectors still looking to get the exact 2022 See’s Advent Calendar may have to check the secondary market. The 2022 online price was already $20, higher this year than previous years, before it sold out. Someone somewhere may have one and might be willing to sell it for an extraordinary price, though.