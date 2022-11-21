Wendy's Adds a Delicious (and Niche) Item to Its Menu

If you were to take a tour across the United States, there's one feature you'll see a whole lot of: fast food restaurants. But different regions also have their own favorites, like the In-N-Out burger stands that are so well-loved in the southwestern states and up into California or White Castle in the midwest. Some states have their own claim to fast-food fame, like the highly celebrated Whataburger chain sprawling across Texas.

Fast food definitely holds a place in our hearts as Americana. Even the worldwide chains have their beloved place in pop culture – Ronald McDonald is practically the fast-food world's Mickey Mouse. Meanwhile, The Burger King, the little red-haired, pig-tailed Wendy, and KFC's Colonel Sanders have gained similar celebrity status, appearing in commercials, comic books, and even TV shows.

But just because a fast food chain has gone big-time doesn't mean it's lost its local appeal. Every two-horse town has a McDonalds (MCD) - Get Free Report, and there's probably a Burger King (QSR) - Get Free Report or a Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report right behind it. Your town might not have a regional fast food favorite, but you've got one of the big three. And now, if you're in one particular state, a very special item could be coming to the Wendy's in your backyard.

The Wendy's Hoosier Biscuit Bowl Has Arrived

If you live in or you're headed to Indiana, you'd better save room for a big breakfast. Wendy's is bringing a special item to hungry hoosiers starting this past weekend and going for an undisclosed "limited time". Customers can head to their local Wendy's during breakfast hours to enjoy a gravy-covered tribute to Indianans.

Wendy's Hoosier Biscuit Bowl features buttery biscuits, homestyle seasoned potatoes, southern-style sausage and gravy, a fresh fried egg, and shredded cheddar cheese. To celebrate the event, one store in Indianapolis gave out the item for free with the help of Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford.

Wendy's Builds on Its Name With Special Menu Items

While this is a pretty localized event, Wendy's has been all about introducing creative signature menu items. Probably most notable is a change in Frosty flavors, which always causes a stir in stores and on social media. Last summer, Wendy's introduced the seasonal strawberry flavor, and this winter has ushered in the Peppermint Frosty, a minty twist on the regular vanilla flavor.

The little girl with the red pigtails is also going head-to-head with the King this season – Wendy's and Burger King both have introduced versions of Italian burgers and sandwiches, featuring marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Wendy's also introduced a new side dish, Garlic Fries, the chain's natural-cut french fries tossed in a garlic herb sauce.

The chain also brought back the popular Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich trio featuring gooey beer cheese, bacon, and muenster cheese. And of course, there was the famous Purple Frosty Wendy's posted on its social media to celebrate its partnership with the popular Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report-owned streaming platform Twitch.

Between the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl and Wendy's new $3 breakfast special, for those in Indiana, Wendy's may just be the hottest place to snag a good drive-thru breakfast.