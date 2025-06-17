Walmart makes bold move to help inflation-battered consumers

The retail giant may have just solved a major problem.

By Maurie Backman
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If the economic data you keep reading in the news doesn’t seem to align with your spending experience, you’re not alone.

Inflation is cooling – or at least that’s what we’re all being told. But let’s be honest. Your last few grocery bills probably made you want to cry or punch a wall.

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Although inflation hasn’t been as rampant this year as in recent years, it’s still very much a problem.

Many of us are paying through the roof to rent an apartment, put food on the table, and make sure we have basic necessities like water, electricity — and yes, a modest amount of entertainment.

So even though economists may be able to point to cooling inflation on paper, that’s not the typical American’s reality right now. And things could unfortunately get worse before they get better.

People are checking out at a Walmart. Lead.
Walmart makes a bold move to help inflation-battered consumers.
Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Tariffs could drive food prices up even more

Food is something we can’t do without. Granted, we can choose where to buy our food if the goal is to save money. It’s far cheaper to buy food at a supermarket, for example, than to buy it from a restaurant.

Even within the realm of supermarkets, there are some that are known to offer better prices than others.

But for the most part, we all have our staple grocery items we can’t do without. And when the cost of those items increases, we tend to have no choice but to pay up.

Making matters worse, looming tariffs could drive food costs up even further once the current pause comes to an end.

Many retailers have already issued warnings stating they may have to raise prices once tariffs kick in. That could push cash-strapped consumers over the edge.

Walmart takes major step to help inflation-weary shoppers

At a time when so many retailers are raising prices on groceries, Walmart is offering an almost unbeatable deal right in time for summer.

Now through July 6, Walmart is offering a 17-item cookout bundle at an almost unbelievable price.

The bundle, which is intentionally being released to coincide with the July 4th holiday, includes fresh products like hot dogs, burgers, lettuce, tomatoes, and corn. It also includes barbecue staples like buns, pickles, chips, baked beans, soda, and ice cream sandwiches for dessert.

All told, the meal package is designed to leave up to eight people feeling nice and stuffed for under $6 per person.

The July 4th bundle isn’t the first time Walmart has made a budget-friendly meal package available to shoppers. In the past, Walmart has sold an Easter meal deal as well as an affordable Thanksgiving feast.

Like many of its competitors, Walmart has warned that it won’t be immune to the impact of tariffs. It recently said point blank that it may have to raise prices if it can’t absorb the cost increases tariffs bring about on its own.

For now, though, Walmart is doing what it can to offer consumers some amount of relief.

Walmart has also, despite its warning, pledged to do its part to shield consumers from tariffs. Part of that strategy includes sourcing more of its goods domestically – a practice the retail giant already upholds.

Walmart is also expanding its small business outreach program to help more local businesses become trusted suppliers.

More retail:

Called Grow with US, the program could be instrumental in creating more jobs and opening up more doors for smaller operations. And if it works the way it’s supposed to, it could result in more locally produced goods that result in major cost savings for consumers. 

About the author

Maurie Backman

Maurie Backman has covered personal finance, financial, and retail news for over 10 years and has written thousands of articles on topics ranging from Social Security to investing to real estate. A long-time Costco Wholesale member, Maurie often writes about the latest Costco Wholesale news and big-box retail trends impacting companies like Walmart and Target. Before becoming a full-time writer, Maurie dabbled in the world of distressed debt, trading bankruptcy claims, and poring through dockets. She also worked in marketing and even had a brief stint designing electronic toys. When she's not busy typing or getting distracted by her two demanding dogs, she enjoys hiking, watching hockey, and curling up with a great read.

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