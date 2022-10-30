Target Brings Global Favorites to the U.S. for the Holidays

This holiday season Target is bringing unique gifts that won't be anywhere else in the US.

Target (TGT) has shop in shop options for multiple retailers including its partnership with Ulta Beauty ULTA that gives both companies an edge they previously didn’t have.

Target has offered beauty products before, but not in the niche market that Ulta Beauty works in. Ulta Beauty offers shoppers a chance to see a full range of products and price points. Ulta Beauty believes that partnering with Target will give Target shoppers a taste of what it would be like to shop the full Ulta Beauty experience.

Target will be able to offer services where employees are specially trained to help customers in the Ulta section of Target, giving shoppers a more personalized shopping experience.

Target just announced expanding its shop in shop with Apple (AAPL) , as just before the holidays Apple will have 150 mini stores at Target locations. Target Circle members will have special access to Apple offers like up to five free months of Apple Fitness. No purchase is necessary only need to be members of Target Circle, which is free to join.

Joe Raedle/Getty

The Next Shop Next Door

Target is reaching across retailers to provide an unmatched holiday shopping experience in a partnership with products that shoppers can't get anywhere else, stateside that is.

Target is partnering with U.K. retail company Marks & Spencer, a retailer similar to Target in the UK that sells everything from food to clothing. While Target isn’t going to stock all M&S goods, it will have some tasty signature food and beverages available this holiday season.

For the person who has everything, they may not have tried some of the treats that will be featured at Target through the Marks & Spencer shop in shop. The two retailers have selected a little over a dozen products to be sold online and at Target locations that will be priced between $9.99 and $14.99.

The holiday collection will include treats like chocolates and caramels to cookies and teas. These treats and products will be available before Black Friday at most Target locations and online. The Marks and Spencer gift sets should be available through the end of this holiday shopping season.

“One of the things that differentiates Target is the way we make style affordable and accessible for all and this partnership is the latest example of us building on that legacy in food and beverage," Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer said in a statement. "By joining forces with an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer, we're bringing our guests amazing products and giving them another reason to turn to Target for the moments of joy that make the holidays special.”

Holidays Shopping Made Easy by Target

Along with helping shoppers find the perfect gift this holiday season, Target is making the holiday shopping season easy for early shoppers. If shoppers are early, they don't have to worry about missing a sale, as the retailer stated on Oct. 10 it will have its Holiday Price Match Guarantee again this year.

The Holiday Price Match Guarantee starts Oct. 6 and ends Dec. 24. If a shopper purchases a product and finds Target has offered the same product for less money or at select competitors, they will honor the lower price.