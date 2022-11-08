Target Adds a New Cult Beauty Favorite

The makeup industry has as many beloved beauty brands as there are colors -- that is to say, a seemingly infinite number. Are there too many? Absolutely not! Because the colors and styles people enjoy are just as myriad. And anyone who uses makeup will tell you that there's nothing like finding that precisely perfect shade to earn the maker instant brand loyalty and a need to share the gospel.

There's also never been a time when such a wide array of brands have been easily available in every major city. Twenty years ago, young people looking for hot makeup lines like Urban Decay and Hard Candy had to drive to the nearest major city to find a specialty store like Sephora (or later, Ulta).

Sephora opened its first store in Paris in 1997 -- the same year it was acquired by luxury conglomerate Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF) . The following year, a second Sephora opened in New York.

Meanwhile, starting in 1995, a company called Ulta3 was seeing great success across the Chicago suburbs selling everything from drug store brands to luxury cosmetics.

These days, a Sephora or an Ulta (ULTA) is a regular staple of the average town's shopping center. The beauty tentpoles are also teaming up with department stores -- some Target (TGT) stores now host Ulta and some Kohl's (KSS) stores now have a Sephora.

This week Target is adding another beloved brand to its list of high-profile collaborations. ColourPop cosmetics is known for being one of Ulta's most popular exclusive brands--and now it's coming to a Target near you.

ColourPop is Coming to a Target Near You

Target's partnership with Ulta has seen the cosmetics hotspot popping up inside of Target stores everywhere. Thanks to the team-up, Target shoppers can now shop some of Ulta's more luxurious brands in the laid-back and affordable Target setting. L.A.-based cosmetics company ColourPop is one of those brands with a cult following that will help solidify Target's image as a one-stop-shop for great looks on a budget.

ColourPop is an Ulta-partnered brand known in the beauty community for its incredible texture and surprising price point. All of its individual products are priced under $10, achieving the remarkable goal of making cosmetics that are both affordable and high-quality.

And just in time for the gift-giving season, ColourPop has announced a collaboration with Target to release an exclusive line of cosmetics available while supplies last. Starting this weekend, stores will release limited-edition winter-inspired palettes.

Target is Known for its Collaborations

Target has seen a lot of success pairing up with designers to provide high-end designs at affordable prices, such as Lily Pulitzer, Anna Sui, Hunter, Issac Mizrahi and more. The collections are also limited releases, meaning that stock can easily sell out (and in the case of the Lily Pulitzer collection, it did at a record speed). In addition to being price-accessible, many of the designs are also size-inclusive, giving designers a unique opportunity to create fashion in sizes they don't normally work with.

This year’s fall fashion collaborations include noted designers Kika Vargas, La Ligne, and Sergio Hudson. The limited-edition lines debuted in stores on October 9 at select stores, and come in size-inclusive designs at the affordable prices you expect from Target.