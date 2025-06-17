T-Mobile quietly discontinues yearslong offer customers love

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T-Mobile (TMUS) , one of the largest phone carriers in the U.S., has recently made significant change to its wireless plan selection, which has frustrated some customers.

Last year, T-Mobile hiked the prices for its older phone plans (One, Magenta, Simple Choice, and Go5G 55) by $2 or $5 per line. Then, in April, it issued another price increase for some of its legacy plans, raising monthly prices by $5.

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T-Mobile later raised eyebrows when it introduced its new Experience More and Experience Beyond phone plans, which are essentially upgraded versions of its Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plans with five-year price guarantees. However, this move raised suspicions that Go5G plans were on the chopping block.

While the newer plans came with upgraded perks, customers sounded alarm bells around the fact that taxes and fees are not included in their pricing.

T-Mobile later confirmed that Go5G plans will be available for a limited time and removed them from its list of plans on its website in April, instructing customers to call or chat with customer service if they want to sign up for those plans.

T-Mobile has been steadily making changes to its plans. Image source: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

T-Mobile makes a controversial change

Now, it appears that T-Mobile has officially retired its Go5G plans and is ushering in a new era of excluding taxes and fees from its prices.

According to a new Reddit post, a Redditor who claims to be a T-Mobile employee said that Go5G plans were grandfathered last week. This means that while existing customers are allowed to stay on those plans, new customers will not be able to sign up for them.

“As of yesterday 6/13 Go5G has been removed from our systems and it’s officially grandfathered the same way Magenta is now,” wrote the T-Mobile employee. “It lingered for about a month and a half but now it’s officially gone.”

They also claimed that T-Mobile plans to remove taxes and fees from watch and tablet plans very soon.

“T-Mobile is also phasing out of taxes include mobile internet lines like watches and tablets starting 6/18 and they are only offering taxes excluded and are even allowing mixed taxed plans to achieve this,” wrote the employee. “So someone on Go5G or Magenta can still add watches or tablets but it will be taxes and fees exclude variants.”

A source close to T-Mobile told TheStreet that the phone carrier chose to omit taxes and fees from some of its plans due to it receiving feedback that including this information was confusing for customers, making it harder for them to compare plans across different providers.

In the comment section under the post, some consumers expressed disappointment with the recent changes.

“It’s kinda sad. The tax-included plans were one of the best parts about T-Mobile,” wrote one Reddit user.

“So it’s not worth switching to T-Mobile anymore? They just have the high priced plans it seems now,” wrote another redditor.

In a statement to TheStreet, T-Mobile said that while Go5G plans are being discontinued, customers who are currently on these plans will not be affected by the change.

“When we introduced our simplified new plan portfolio with our Experience plans in April, it was always the intent that these plans would replace Go5G plans for new customers,” said T-Mobile. “There is no change for existing customers on Go5G plans, unless they choose to upgrade.”

The move from T-Mobile comes at a time when some of its customers are hesitant to switch to newer phone plans due to customer service warning them that doing so may cause them to lose their current discounts and promos, and because the newer plans omit taxes and fees.

T-Mobile is adding fewer customers

The change also comes after T-Mobile welcomed 495,000 new postpaid phone customers during the first quarter of the year, which is 6% lower than the amount it welcomed during the same time period last year.

Regardless, the company generated a net income of $3 billion, which is 24% higher than what it earned during the same quarter in 2024.

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During an earnings call in April, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said that the company recently saw a steeper loss of customers (churn) during the quarter, mainly due to concerns about the economy.

“So overall, you saw across the industry churn was just on the margin a little elevated, and I think there’s a number of dynamics there,” said Sievert during the call. “That probably has more to do with kind of macro questions than with competition. You know, I think there’s a certain element out there where people are in a time of uncertainty about the future, grabbing what they can afford now. And so, you’re seeing kind of some amount of probably move forward of upgrades and switching.”