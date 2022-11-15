Snoop Dogg's Latest Investment is, Quite Literally, Going to the Dogs

If you're a dog owner, you know that there's no shortage of places to buy outfits, accessories, and toys for your four-legged friend. Every holiday brings a new lineup of costumes, t-shirts, and "ugly" sweaters that your buddy will love (or at least tolerate).

Major pet supply stores like PetCo (WOOF) - Get Free Report and PetSmart always have rotating pet fashion on shelves. Pets have become such a household staple that even major retailers like Target (TGT) - Get Free Report, Kohl's (KSS) - Get Free Report, and Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report have their own pet aisles, too.

So do we really need more novelty dog products? In a world of adorable, desperately-photogenic pets, yes. We always need more stuff for our pets. Pets in cute clothes maintain a sacred place in internet culture that must be nurtured.

Some celebrities have found ways to express their love of animals by creating pet toys, clothes, and accessories that hinge on their personal branding. "Real Housewives" star Lisa Vanderpump started Vanderpump Pets, including the Pink Puppy Sangria bottle plush toys and luxury bags that fit your (miniature) fur baby inside. Daytime talk show personality Ellen DeGeneres sells her own line of pet products through Kohl's and PetSmart.

Just recently, Dolly Parton took personal-brand pet products to a whole new level with her "Doggie Parton" products--which included bandanas, dresses, and wigs styled after the Queen of Country herself. The line sold out almost instantly on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report. Fans of Dolly are hoping for a store restock soon.

Snoop Doggie

Snoop Dogg to Release "Snoop Doggie Dogs" Pet Line

The most recent celebrity to show their love for fur babies through fashion is none other than the famous rapper Snoop D-O-double-G. Called Snoop Doggie Dogs after a lyric from one of the rapper's own songs, it will feature apparel, accessories, and plush toys inspired by the performer and producer's personal brand image.

If you hadn't already inferred from the rapper's moniker, Snoop Dogg is a real animal lover. He's got 11 dogs of his own, plus two Siamese cats. And his love for animals inspired Jimmy Kimmel to bring him on his show for a nature-themed segment called "Plizzanet Earth". Eat your heart out, David Attenborough.

Snoop is a master at taking advantage of his famous personality. Between his musical career, iconic dialect, and his infamously wholesome friendship with homemaking mogul Martha Stewart, there's no product Snoop couldn't easily brand as his own.

Who is Selling It? Where Can People Find it?

There are plenty of Snoop-themed toys and looks you can snag for your little fur-friend. The line will include baseball hats, jerseys, bandanas, pajamas, t-shirts, collars, and food bowls. The line also includes Snoop-inspired toys shaped like a boom box, a chain steering wheel, and a doobie.

This adorable and likely popular new line of celebrity-designed dogwear will be available for purchase on through SnoopDoggieDoggs.com. As of yet, it's unknown if the rapper and branding extraordinaire will team up with another retailer to bring Snoop Doggie Doggs to a store near you, but we'll keep our noses to the wind for news.