How to Get a Free Wendy's Frosty Every Day in 2023 (It's Real)

With one little knick-knack from your local Wendy's, you could be living the Frosty life for a whole year.

The end of the year is always the busiest time -- whether we're bustling about buying holiday gifts for our loved ones or we're trying to get all those end-of-year appointments taken care of, everyone is out and about.

This makes it an excellent time for fast-food restaurants. The more people hustling for gifts and errands, the more hungry bellies need a quick and tasty bite to eat. And when shoppers stop for munchies, they can also pick up gift cards and other merch for stocking stuffers. This year, the biggest names in fast food are giving guests an even warmer welcome with some free goodies.

McDonald's is hosting the "SZN of Sharing," giving customers who use the McDonald's app to order online free goodies. Participants will get free food, exclusive clothing, and will be entered to win a McGold card -- which gives them free McDonald's food twice a week for 50 years.

Meanwhile, Restaurant Brands International chain Burger King has its 12 Days of Deals, including free Croissan'wiches and Whoppers on specific dates with purchases. But never one to be outdone, the little girl with the red pigtails has its own free deals -- one of which Frosty fans can't afford to miss.

Free Frosties All Year Long

You read that correctly -- getting free Frosties for the whole year isn't just real, it's very easy. All you have to do is spend $2 on a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag and you'll get a free Junior Frosty in your flavor of choice (yes, that includes the holiday promotional Peppermint flavor) every day you visit.

To purchase the tag, you can use Wendy's mobile app (which provides a mobile code to use online and in-store). You can also just waltz into your neighborhood Wendy's and ask for a tag, or you can go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s website and buy them in bulk. Frostys all year for everyone! It's the gift that keeps on giving.

The campaign will support the Dave Thomas Foundation, which works to find permanent homes for kids in foster care.

Wendy's is Full of the Giving Spirit

If you're a fan of Wendy's menu, free Frosties aren't the only freebies to look out for. When Friday customers order more than $15 worth of Wendy's food through Doordash, they'll get a free Frosty (until the end of the year). Until December 12, anyone who spends more than $12 through Grubhub can try a free Italian Mozzarella sandwich or burger. Ordering through Uber Eats? If you get a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger between December 16-18, you'll get a second one for free.

It's been a great season for Wendy's menu thanks to some new and returning additions. Morning people can now enjoy a Wendy's breakfast for just $3. And now that Wendy's uniquely delicious pretzel bun is back, it comes with the return of two fan-favorite menu items. The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches are back on the menu, bringing more hungry mouths through the door every day.