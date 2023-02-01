Starbucks Coffee Has a Surprising Amount of Caffeine Compared to Its Competitors

If you're looking for a good jolt, it might be time to try out a new cup of java.

There's no doubt that for the average human, a Venti coffee from Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report has more than enough caffeine in it to get them through the morning.

But not all quick-service coffee is alike -- and, in fact, Starbucks has significantly less caffeine in it than many of its competitors (a fact that will, do doubt, shake those who worship at the church of Starbucks down to their very core).

A regular brewed coffee from Starbucks contains 102 mg of caffeine, which is pretty average as the typical cup of coffee goes. But if you really want to get serious about blasting through your day at high speed, you need to visit Costa Coffee, which packs 325 mg into a single cappuccino -- well over half the suggested safe amount of caffeine one should consume in a day (500 mg, in case you're wondering).

Along with Costa, Pret A Manger is also a key pick if you want to send your brain to a new level of functionality. Pret packs a stunning 271 mg into its brewed coffee, close to three times as much as Starbucks.

These results come from a study done by UK-based website Which?, which also named Greggs and Caffe Nero as chains that all have much more caffeine per drink than Starbucks does.

But in the end, most folks end up at Starbucks anyway -- even though they'll need to spend twice as much to get as much caffeine as the aforementioned chains serve in a single cup.