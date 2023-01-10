Fisher-Price Recalls 4.7 Million Baby Products After Multiple Deaths

Fisher-Price is recalling almost 5 million products which have been linked to nearly 100 deaths.

Fisher-Price announced another recall of its Rock 'n Play Sleeper that has linked a total of 100 deaths, federal safety officials said.

The sleeper was first recalled in April 2019, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a Jan. 9 filing. The recall covers about 4.7 million products.

These products were not allowed back on the market, but may still be in homes or have handed down to others, a CPSC spokesperson said.

It has been illegal to sell or distribute them since the recall in 2019.

At the time of the original recall, over 30 fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after infants rolled from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Since the recall, roughly 70 additional fatalities have been reported, including at least eight deaths after the initial recall announcement.

Consumers Urged to Stop Using Sleeper

The CPSC said that about 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the products.

Fisher-Price, a division of Mattel (MAT) - Get Free Report, noted that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

Consumers should stop using the Rock ‘n Play immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Fisher-Price did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A link to the company's Canadian website said the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper has not been available in Canada since 2011.

The Rock ‘n Play Sleeper is made in China and was sold at major stores nationwide, including Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report, Target (TGT) - Get Free Report, and online at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report from September 2009 through April 2019 for between $40-$149.