Dollar General hours for New Year’s Day 2026

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New Year’s Day is one of those holidays that doesn’t come with many expectations.

There’s no big meal to plan, no religious observance, and for a lot of people, the day revolves around football, leftovers, and whoever happens to stop by. That’s also why it’s easy to realize — too late — that you’re out of chips, adult beverages, or paper plates.

If that happens, Dollar General is likely a place you can run to pick up a few things.

Unlike Christmas Day, when Dollar General closes all of its U.S. stores, the discount retailer typically keeps most locations open on Jan. 1.

With more than 21,000 locations nationwide — many of which are in rural or underserved areas — Dollar General is often the closest place for groceries and household essentials.

Staying open on New Year’s Day allows the chain to capture routine trips that can’t wait for Jan. 2.

Dollar General will be open New Year’s Day. Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dollar General hours on New Year’s Day

All Dollar General stores are expected to be open on New Year’s Day.

Some stores may operate on regular or slightly reduced schedules. Normal hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but customers should check their nearest store hours on the company’s store locator for exact opening and closing times.

Local managers may adjust hours based on staffing and demand, especially in smaller or rural markets. Shoppers may also notice lighter staffing and longer checkout lines on a holiday like New Year’s Day.

Dollar General New Year’s Eve hours

Dollar General will also be open on New Year’s Eve, from 8 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m. Since the company allows some flexibility at the store level, customers are advised to check the store locator to be sure their local store is open.

Dollar General treats New Year’s Day differently from some other holidays

Many Dollar General stores are located far from big-box competitors, which means traffic on days when competitors are closed can make a difference to the company’s bottom line.

Dollar General treats New Year’s Day as a day when customers still need everyday essentials: For a retailer built around convenience, Jan. 1 is key to the stores’ bottom line.

Dollar General was sued over labor practices

Like other retailers over the last several years, Dollar General has had to navigate demands for higher wages, tighter labor markets, and increased scrutiny over working conditions, all while meeting shareholder expectations.

Dollar General was also sued over staffing levels and store conditions, including concerns raised by regulators and worker advocates about understaffed locations.

In 2024, Dollar General agreed to pay $12 million in penalties and implement corporate-wide changes to prioritize the safety of its employees, according to the Department of Labor.

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In its most recent annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Dollar General said it is exposed to a variety of risks that could affect its business, including differing employment practices and labor issues as part of its normal operating risks. The company notes these risks in its discussion of risk factors, which investors are advised to review in full.

This helps explain why Dollar General continues to draw a clear line between Christmas Day closures and remaining open on holidays like New Year’s Day.

Dollar General’s most recent earnings report

Dollar General stores, like other “dollar” stores, have been thriving, a bright spot in a bleak retail environment, according to data from Placer.ai, which tracks location data to measure retail foot traffic.

Dollar General is also widening its customer base.

“We are continuing to attract higher-income customers who are looking to maximize value while still shopping for items they want and need,” Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said during Dollar General’s most recent earnings call on December 4, 2025.

Vasos shared the following details:

$10.6 billion in third-quarter net sales , up about 4.6% year over year.

, up about 4.6% year over year. 2.5% increase in same-store sales.

$282.7 million in net income for the period, an increase from the prior year.

income for the period, an increase from the prior year. $1.28: diluted earnings per share, a 44% rise compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Dollar General’s results point to a business still attracting customers looking for value — especially in consumables and essential categories — but also aiming to attract a new category of customer.