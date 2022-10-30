Covid Forces Disney to Cut Theme Park Capacity (Again)

The world has been working to move back to pre-pandemic status and it’s hard to remember what it was like before covid hit the world.

When it came to vacations, if people booked a vacation, nothing short of a catastrophe could keep them from making their dream trip happen on schedule.

Guaranteed vacation plans are just not the case anymore. If you book it, it may or may not happen. While all travelers are urged to take precautions, forced restrictions are pretty much gone, stateside anyway. The anticipation of the restrictions returning is wearing on people. When a family plans to spend a lot of money on vacation like at a Disney (DIS) theme park, preplanning is definitely key to avoid any mishaps in the plans.

Being forced to stay home, or wear masks whenever leaving home isn’t the worst of it, obviously. However, one inconvenience is seeing businesses not being open or able to operate normally. So whenever planning any sort of outing, it is still wise to check to see if hours have changed or any other things may affect your plans. Especially if those plans involve expensive travel to theme parks or resorts that could be making changes daily to what is available.

Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Covid-19 Rears its Ugly Head Again

Disney is no stranger to covid-19 restrictions, and hearing countries' increased numbers of positive covid cases with and without symptoms sends chills down everyone’s spine. Disneyland Shanghai is facing those circumstances currently.

Disneyland Shanghai is reducing its capacity for its attractions and its staying open despite having a reduced workforce available due to the Chinese government restrictions set in place.

Disneyland Shanghai posted an important notice: “To comply with pandemic control measure we will operate with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis.

"As a result, Shanghai Disneyland will operate with reduced offerings starting October 29, 2022. During this period, select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and shops will not be available or will operate at reduced capacity. The park will still remain open, and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will continue to operate normally.

"We understand these temporary measures may impact some guests’ original visit plans, in which case we will provide refunds or exchanges for guests who wish to reschedule their visit to another date. Please contact your original point of purchase for refund or exchange of tickets for Shanghai Disneyland (tickets not redeemed) or contact Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center for other inquiries.”

How it Went, How it's Going

When covid first struck, Disneyland Shanghai was the first Disney Park to close when it shut down on Jan 25, 2020. It reopened after it had been closed for a little over three months on May 11, 2020. The park was then closed again due to covid this year from March 21 until June 29.

The cases are rising not just in Shanghai but all over China. If the spike in cases continues to skyrocket, it will send China into strict lock down procedures. Even if Disneyland Shanghai is still open at a reduced capacity, whether the spike can be curved will determine the next steps in keeping the public safe.

China is seeing over a thousand positive covid cases a day. When Disneyland Shanghai closed temporarily earlier this year, covid cases were upwards of 10,000 new positive cases a day. While the positive covid cases are way below what sent China into a full lockdown earlier this year, everyone knows how quickly that can change without effective precautions to stop covid in its tracks.