Disney World Has an Exclusive New Offer for Big Fans

Disney fans are accustomed to waiting in lines for all the magical experiences at Walt Disney (DIS) theme parks. A wait due to demand is not uncommon, as demand drives the whole theme park business not just for Disney. The experience is sometimes beyond what many can imagine or afford.

When time is money, Disney offers a way to get as many experiences crammed into a day as possible with the Disney Lightening Pass. When theme park guests are visiting for a once in a lifetime experience, sometimes they must pay a little extra to be able to experience the parks to their fullest potential.

The Lightening Lane Pass allows theme park guests to skip the line and get through as many attractions as possible, prices vary on the fast pass on demand day but cost ranges between $7-$22 per person per ride. The demand for Disney experiences that are once in lifetime are not limited to rides and attractions, but to collectibles that are sold within the theme parks. This year the fifth edition of the Zombie Tiki Mug was available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

The Zombie Tiki Mugs are a collectible item that is available only in a limited quantity and during a limited time. So being able to purchase one as a collector takes timing and patience.

Know the Worth

Disney collectors know the worth of being able to get hold of these collectible items, as people who aren’t able to get in and get one and who really, really want one, will always pay the price to get one in cold hard cash that is.

Disney announced that it would have a new collectible available, and of course for a limited time and in a limited quantity. The Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket containing tri-colored popcorn, and limited of two buckets purchases per transaction, is expected to be priced between $30-$35 and will only be available to purchase through the mobile app.

The Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket will be available from Nov. 1-4 at Magic Kingdom and pickup will be at the Pete’s Silly Side Show in the Storybook Circus by Big Top Souvenirs. Mr. Toad was a character from the 1949 Disney film The Wind in the Willows, also a novel written by Kenneth Grahame back in 1908. The Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket will have Mr. Toad driving his iconic motorcar, which is featured in the Mr. Toad's Wild Ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

To make this limited time deal a little sweeter, those who purchase the Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket will have the exclusive ability to also purchase a Mr. Toad Dome Cake at Big Top Snacks.

The Right Place, the Right Time

The Zombie Tiki Bar Mugs have prices that have sold on Ebay for varying editions of the mug for between $75 and $205. Other themed Disney Popcorn Buckets have sold on Ebay for between $35 and $150.

The Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket will be available starting Nov. 1 until supplies are gone. Getting reservations for Nov. 1 would be a good idea to get your hands on one of these limited souvenirs that are sure to go quickly.