Burger King's Whopper Is Going Viral for Entertaining Reasons

A good, catchy jingle can cement a product in the public's mind spanning across generations. That means they’re more likely to hum the "I'm Lovin' It" McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report tune as they pull into the drive-thru or take the family out for some of Brinker International's (EAT) - Get Free Report restaurant Chili’s “baby back, baby back, baby back…” You know the rest.

The first advertising jingle to go "viral" was in 1926, when General Mills (GIS) - Get Free Report brand cereal Wheaties broadcast an ad with a catchy song, and the ad made the "breakfast of champions" cereal the most popular in the country.

Since then, food and restaurant companies have seen particular success with the jingle. Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) - Get Free Report brand Oscar Mayer still inspires consumers to sing the delightful bologna and Oscar Mayer weiner songs. From "Mm-mm, good!" to "Uh-Oh! Spaghetti-O's!", tasty treats and music are an advertising phenomenon.

But jingles don't just help to sell food. Several insurance companies have little ditties that get stuck in your head. Insurance companies like Nationwide, State Farm, and Liberty Mutual have tunes that will get stuck in consumers' heads, too. Heck, even the U.S. military uses the "be all that you can be" jingle in Army recruitment commercials.

An earworm of a jingle is one thing, but in the age of internet advertising, it can be hard to make a mark on viewers. But the internet has catapulted one jingle into legendary status, spawning enough remixes to keep the song stuck in your head for a good, long while.

Everyone Is Obsessed with Burger King's New Whopper Jingle

Last year, Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report fast food giant Burger King debuted its newest stuck-in-your-head jingle, a revamp of its "Have It Your Way" jingle from the 1970s.

The already-catchy little number acquired even more fame thanks to its repeated play on the NFL network, inspiring a whole slew of memes. An unfortunately-timed ad that played after a football player went into cardiac arrest on the field contributed to the song's exposure, too.

Chicago-based ad agency O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul created the song, titled “You Rule” -- but everyone knows the song as “Whopper Whopper Whopper Whopper”. The jam has taken the internet by storm, and quickly spawned a series of song parodies piggy-backing on the viral sensation.

Objectively, the song is fun to listen to. And if you like the beat, there are instrumental versions that sometimes loop for up to 10 hours at a time. If you're feeling munchy and melancholy, you can listen to a sad version of the song. The trap version is likely to inspire you do dance, as is the surprisingly-good Daft Punk mashup.

The trombone section of the University of Southern California band even tooted out a version on TikTok. Other creators kept it digital, like this version made in Apple's (AAPL) - Get Free Report GarageBand.

Burger King Mixes Up Leadership & Strategy

The jingle is just a small part of a $400 million brand overhaul Burger King announced in September 2022, a strategy it nicknamed "Reclaim the Flame". The brand wants to drive more traffic and sales growth in the upcoming year, as RBI CEO Jose Cil laid out in the company's third-quarter earnings call.

Last year, Restaurant Brands International hired former Domino’s (DPZ) - Get Free Report CEO Patrick Boyle as Executive Chairman of Burger King. The company also recently brought on the former Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report brand Mountain Dew, who will serve in the same position for Burger King.