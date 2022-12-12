Burger King Menu Adds Another New Whopper

The fast-food giant isn't offering it everywhere, but Burger King has a new Whopper that's bold, but not as wild as some past offers.

When we think of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report fast-food chain Burger King, there's usually one particular menu item that comes to mind -- the Whopper.

The iconic quarter-pound grilled beef patty celebrated its 65th-anniversary last month by airdropping free Whopper app codes online and in New York's Times Square. The fast-food giant is also celebrating the giving season with special 12 Days of Deals at Burger King running until December 17.

The Whopper has undergone many looks and tastes over the years. There have been some pretty gimmicky versions of the popular burger, from the black-bunned Halloween Whopper to Burger King Germany's Mother’s Day Whoppers, which offered a wide range of purported pregnancy cravings, including a Whopper topped with pickles and whipped cream.

Looking through the Whopper's history, you'll find some Whoppers were just made for excess -- and sometimes chaos. The infamous and very limited Windows 7 Whopper was topped with seven patties. The Whopper has been turned into a New York Style pizza, a burrito, and a donut burger.

Have some of the Whopper inventions been outlandish? Yes. But many of them have also been tasty and become big hits with fast food fans across the world. BK's newest Whopper won't have the gimmick appeal, but it might hit the spot with a lot of customers.

Burger King

Burger King Brings You the Shroom N’ Swiss Whopper Melt

Whopper devotees should keep their eyes peeled for a brand new Whopper being offered at select Burger King locations. The Shroom N' Swiss Whopper Melt comes with two quarter-pound Whopper Jr. patties layered with melted Swiss Cheese, topped with roasted mushrooms, and Royal Sauce, reports The Fast Food Post. As one might expect from a melt sandwich, this Whopper comes on two pieces of toasted bread instead of its usual bun.

Participating locations and Burger King's plans for the new Whopper are still unknown. It's likely the burger is being tested out for crowd response, so if this melty, gooey, mushroomy new iteration of the famous Whopper sounds good to you, who knows? You might get lucky and find a Shroom N' Swiss Whopper Melt somewhere near you.