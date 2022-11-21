Beloved Breakfast Cereal Brings Exciting New Snack to Shelves

Let's be honest, one of the best things about kids' breakfast cereal is that it's basically like getting to eat dessert for breakfast. For kids, going down the cereal aisle can feel akin to going to the candy shop. The rows upon rows of brightly-colored boxes offer chocolate flavors, fruity combinations, and little marshmallows in the shape of whatever cool cartoon or superhero movie is putting out a seasonal cereal.

In fact, more than one major snack company has just dropped the pretense and turned their most famous sweets into a part of your balanced breakfast. Mondelez International (MDLZ) - Get Free Report famous Oreo cookie released Oreo O's in 1997, following the release of Reese's Puffs in 1994, a cereal emulating the Hershey Co (HSY) - Get Free Report candy Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The blurring of the line between cereal and snack isn't rocket science -- kids love sweets, and they also need to start the day with breakfast.

Over the years, several well-known cereal brands have made the opposite transition from breakfast pick to snack. Kellogg's (K) - Get Free Report Rice Krispies and General Mills (GIS) - Get Free Report classic Chex each became a base for two classic American snack foods, Chex Mix and the Rice Krispies Treat. And now General Mills is making a run for another place in the snack cupboard.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, But Better

Plenty of kids’ breakfast cereals have marshmallows in them, but has anyone ever tried putting the cereal in the marshmallow? Well, someone in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch office is truly living their best mad-scientist life. These "Big Bites" are marshmallows filled with Cinnamon Toast Crunch creme. The mallows are then rolled in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal crumbs. You know, that magical dust that makes milk taste so delicious?

Each bag contains 5.9 oz. of crunchy, puffy, creamy cereal-flavored snacks. This new munchy food is a team-up with Stuffed Puffs, a milk chocolate-filled vanilla marshmallow snack that’s now sold all over the United States. This is Stuffed Puffs’ first co-branded snack, but a successful launch of this new breakfast cereal flavor could lead to all kinds of wild new marshmallow stuffings.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Stuffed Puff Big Bites are coming exclusively to Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report stores November 26.

It's an Exciting Season for Cereals

The fall and winter seasons are usually the most exciting for fans of children's cereal. Halloween usually kicks off the release of the Monster Cereals: Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry cereals all start to fly off of the shelves. This year, Fruit Brute, the fourth and lesser-known General Mills Monster Cereal, was also re-released.

General Mills is looking to garner the same cult following for some winter holiday cereals coming to shelves this year. Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Apple Pie Toast Crunch will both be back for the holidays, along with a hot cocoa-flavored cereal named after Rudolf. But it's Kellogg's that might be turning the most heads this year with the Elf on the Shelf North Pole Snow Creme Cereal, which will have a slow cooling effect inside the eater's mouth.

