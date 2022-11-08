A Long-Ignored Footwear Business is Making a big Comeback

A combination of frugality and interest in being less wasteful is shaking up a company's approach to its products.

Unless you're a fashionista or a finance bro in $900 Ferragamos, shoe repair isn't likely to be at the top of your thoughts. As U.S. clothing production started moving abroad in search of cheaper labor in the 1960s, several generations grew up buying cheap new pairs instead of repairing worn ones.

In 2022, shoe repair is largely limited to either specialized types of footwear like dance shoes or winter boots or more expensive designer leather shoes worn either for work (the aforementioned early-career stock broker) or as a stylistic choice.

That's why Designer Shoes Warehouse's decision to tap into the shoe repair business comes both as a surprise and a sign of certain trends hitting retail.

Owned by Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) - Get Free Report, the footwear retailer has partnered with shoe repair chain Cobblers Direct to offer repair services at all of its 500 locations across the country.

Designer Brands Brings Back Shoe Repair

Along with common shoe repairs like a heel caps and sole cleanings, visitors will also be able to bring in belts, handbags and other leather accessories purchased at DSW for a repair.

Customers will be able to scan a QR code of their purchase into a DSW app, see how much it will cost to repair and then bring it in to a nearby DSW location.

"We want customers to enjoy and get the most out of their purchases, so if they ever need a product repair, DSW's partnership with Cobblers Direct ensures convenient access to highly experienced and skilled repair services," DSW President Doug Howe said in a statement.

The menu of services published on the DSW website does not specify prices for repairs like "waterproofing" and "heel rewrapping" -- the idea is that the store will provide a price after evaluating the type of shoe and extent of the damage.

Presumably, a stiletto with a unique design will cost much more to repair (if it's even possible) than a standard heel replacement on a loafer.

Cobblers Direct

Inflation, Clothes And Unwilling Thriftiness

Inflation has been altering many people's shopping habits and clothing and footwear are no exceptions -- while some analysts have calculated that the cost of a standard pair of shoes rises in price by approximately 2.72% every year, it rose by 6.5% between 2021 and 2022.

Compared to an increase 5.5% for men's footwear and 4.9% for women's, children's shoes prices are hitting parents particularly hard -- the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted an increase of 11.9%.

While styles most popular with the wider public (sneakers and other athletic styles) do not give way to repairs as well as certain leather models, a repair can significantly extend the life of the shoe and prevent frequent repurchases.

Initially spending more on a higher-quality model can also, when factoring in how long it lasts, turn out to be much more economical. But for many, a shoe repair may come into play where it never had before simply due to the rising cost of footwear.

DSW, meanwhile, is positioning its latest endeavor as a way to be gentle on the environment through a "repair over replace" mindset.

"We believe that repairing shoes, boots, and bags -- and not throwing them away -- will lead to a healthier planet and happier humanity," Stephen Kelly, Cobblers Direct co-founder CEO, said in a statement. "Together with DSW, shoe lovers all over the country now have easy access to expert repair services so they can enjoy their beloved items once again."